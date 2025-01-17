Late Alaafin’s Daughter Accuses Queen Dami Of Paternity Fraud

Share

The daughter of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Adeyemi Adebisi Aminat, has publicly criticized her father’s ex-wife, Queen Dami, over the paternity of her child.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Adebisi accused Dami of hypocrisy, alleging that while Dami has been shaming someone else over the paternity of their child, she is uncertain about the father of her child.

Speaking further, Adebisi claimed that Queen Dami “Bought” her child from Port Harcourt, a claim that has sparked heated debates online.

Expressing disapproval of Dami’s alleged behaviour, she emphasized that Alaafin’s throne must not be disrespected while warning the ex-queen to desist from actions that could tarnish its legacy.

Adebisi also claimed to possess a blood test and evidence gathered before the late Alaafin’s passing, which she believes support her accusations.

She concluded with a sharp admonition, urging Dami to “Give the child to the rightful owner.”

Adebisi wrote: “The Alaafin throne is not to be rubbished the disrespect is unbecoming, kilóle tóbè won so eran méran kikan kankán pa ni. Don’t play with me dammy I have all of the blood tests and the evidence b4 kabiesi was late….. mio ba i sere gómo lofolómo.

“If you have PROOF, I have PROOF too don’t play….Dammy, you’re abusing someone that they don’t know the father of their child, do you know the father of your own child?

“Mo bèrè lówó e ni the fact that we’re not talking doesn’t mean we don’t know what to say omo to lo ra ni port Harcourt. Dey play.”

