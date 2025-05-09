Late Actor, Junior Pope’s Wife Pens Emotional Post On His 45th Posthumous Birthday

Share

Jennifer, the wife of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, has penned a deeply emotional tribute to her husband on what would have been his 45th birthday, May 7, 2025.

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram on the day, Jennifer recalled one of their earliest romantic exchanges from July 2010, when they first spoke about their birthdays.

“You asked my birth date…. I asked for yours and you said the last day in the first week of May. And I said 7th??? You said, ‘Smart,’ with a clap,” she wrote, revisiting the memory.

The video posted contained clips from their time together, with their three baby boys, and an emotional song being played in the background.

“It’s May 7th, 2025, and I’m not celebrating you with my different birthday surprises (I doubt I missed any), not with candles and cakes, but with tears and memories and a heart that still beats in rhythm with yours.”

She added, “I Had A Lot In Mind To Type But At This Point,,Words Fail Me Happy 45th Birthday Our Daddy In Heaven…We Carry Your Love In Everything We Do…Keep Watching Over Us Debonair” Junior Pope Odonwodo tragically passed away in April 2024 after drowning in River Niger during a film shoot.

Just hours before the incident, he had shared a video from the ill-fated boat ride.

His sudden death shocked fans and colleagues across the industry, sparking conversations around on-set safety and the welfare of actors.

In the year since his passing, Jennifer has consistently honoured his memory through personal tributes and reflections on their life together.

