Late ACG Olutayo Dada Laid To Rest In Ilesa

Dignitaries and colleagues paid glowing tributes to the late Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration (ACG) Joseph Olutayo Dada, who was laid to rest at his residence along Ijebu-Jesa Road, Ilesa, Osun State.

This followed a burial service held in his honour at Foursquare Gospel Church, Ijebu-Jesa Road, Iludun Area, Ilesa.

Dada, 58, a sibling of LEADERSHIP Newspapers’ Osun State Correspondent, Joshua Dada, passed away on August 10, 2025, at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, after a brief illness. His death came shortly after his promotion to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration.

Speaking at the service, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nana Nandap, represented by ACG Mohammed Adamu, described the late officer as a source of pride to the NIS and Nigeria.

“His professional journey was marked by diligence, discipline, and a deep commitment to service. He earned the respect of both colleagues and subordinates through his leadership and humility,” she said. “Today, we gather to celebrate a man whose contributions and impact will forever be remembered in the Nigerian Immigration Service.”

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Barr. Samuel Ojo, also paid tribute to the late ACG. He described Dada’s death as “a painful shock,” noting that he served with honour and integrity.

“He represented the values of hard work, integrity, and patriotism for which Osun State is known. His passing is a great loss not only to his family but also to the state and the entire Nigeria Immigration Service,” Adeleke stated.

Other dignitaries in attendance included representatives of the Oyo State Governor, ACG Rasheed Adegoke, and Dada’s wife, among several top NIS officials.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Dada Adewoye expressed deep gratitude to all attendees and thanked the NIS leadership for their support since her brother’s passing.

She appealed for prompt attention to his entitlements and presented names of family members close to the late officer for possible consideration for employment in his honour.