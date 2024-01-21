Latasha Ngwube: Voting In Golden Globes Award, Highpoint of My Career

A journalist of over 20 years in Entertainment and Lifestyle reporting, Latasha Ngwube was a Golden Globe international voter in 2022. For the 81st Golden Globes award in 2024, she has also been listed among international voters. She is representing Nigeria and the African continent in the prestigious movie and TV award. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, which is also partly culled from her feature on Arise Special edition on the Golden Globes, Ngwube speaks about what it takes to be an international voter for one of the world’s most prominent awards

The Golden Globes Awards are huge and everyone likes to celebrate television. You have had a troubling year, in terms of script writers, actors, directors coming out of a major strikes and all that. So, why was it important for that strike to happen?

I mean rights every- where in the world have to be respected. People have to be taken care of; people have to feel they are part of something bigger than them, and you can’t work, work, work and somebody else takes every- thing. Over there, of course, there is a system in place. There are unions in place that take care of people. There are people in the space writers, who are so important to the ecosystem because it is more than just actors. There are the cameramen and many other moving parts. And so it was necessary for them to stand up and speak up about what was important to them. And come to a place where everyone is happy, everyone can come to the table and feel fed. I wish that is something that could happen here. But you know, this is Nigeria.

As we are celebrating Funke Akindele and what she has done, we cannot just celebrate her alone. Other people have put in a lot of work, especially women; kudos to the women I must say, who are actually pushing the boundaries when it comes to movie directing, production, trying to ensure that Nigeria is on the map but who takes care of the little guys and girls?

As we say in Nigeria, it is all in the hands of God.

You were one of the international voters for the Golden Globes Award in 2022. This year, you have been part of the voters again. How did you become one of the black diverse voters? Cheers to all my co-international voters. We are actually about five of us. A quick backstory into how all these happened, I got an email one day from the Golden Globes, and I said, this must be a joke right! The lady messaged me and said would you like to be a voter?

I thought it was a sick joke and I closed my email. But the lady kept emailing me and eventually, it was a real thing. It was true that little Latasha from Nigeria had been taken amongst so many people who would have been one of the voices.

But you have put in the work?

Yes, I have but when you are focused on the work, you don’t even think about these kinds of things coming to you. So, it was great, to be honest, to be a part of it. It was great to be part of it in 2022. To be a black voice, an African woman, a journalist, and a professional joining my voice to other international voices, people of colour across the globe to be part of the voters, because of course, you know the Golden Globes was known for their all-white situation and then they brought people of colour in, and I want to believe that diversity that came into the Golden Gloves reflects now in the nomination that you have all seen and all the nominees and winners who are been celebrated all over the world. And so myself and about 20 others from Africa are part of the Golden Gloves bodies, who are part of the decision-makers in Africa, and I should actually say , that as a voter, I don’t know who wins because we all vote in silos. So, I don’t know who the next person has voted for. All I know is who I voted for. So, I can’t tell you the winner. I got to know the winners just like everyone else.

Which of the categories was your favourite?

So, we voted in two categories. Some voters opt to vote for films and others vote for TV and series. Does that mean, you can’t vote for both films and TV and series at the same time? You are not just voting. Throughout the year, you have to watch content. We are watching everything you can imagine. I watched as many things as I can consume. So, we are given back- end access; all the studio will send their works, including Disney, Netflix, Amazon, BET, everyone that has content for consideration sends. You have to watch the entire series. We had preview to Questions and Answers, we get Press Parley, virtual conferences with the actor and directors, all sorts of behind the scenes, promotions, leading up to the voting actually. So, we are inundated with so much actually. Of course, you can’t really watch everything but last year 2023, I gave it a damn good effort.

It looks time consuming. So, tell us, do you get remunerated for your time?

I would rather not speak about that but let me put it like this, my reward is in heaven but I think my reward too is also coming to me here on earth. I mean just being a part of this process is amazing. A Nigerian like you is part of who is determining who in Hollywood gets a globe. That’s huge. In 10, 20 years ago, that didn’t happen. It also shows the progress and the global nature we as Nigerians are becoming players. We are representatives of our countries and our continent, and that is no small feat.

Storytelling is something that has always intrigued people like me. From the stage of conceptualising a story and bringing it to reality. How has Nigeria fared?

I worked at AFRIFF and it was amazing to see the kind of content we are putting out. Some of the films like ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’, ‘Breath of Life’, and other amazing films were from us. Some of them were directed by women. Uche Jumbo has a film. The industry is growing in leaps and bounds. You know the industry is growing in leaps and bounds. Funke Akindele’s film crossing the N1billion mark and still counting is huge, and it just tells you that we have so much growth in this space but we still have a long way to go. I want a Golden Globes where Nigerian content is up for consideration.

The truth is that there is no international film in the Golden Globes, content on streaming platforms is up for consideration which means Nigerian content could be a part of that. And so I want a Golden Globes, Oscars, Emmys where Nigerian content is up for consideration. We are doing it, we are pushing it, and we are shining this country out on a global scale. I love it. American pop star, Taylor Swift has been coming up on every angle. She has a big movies, and some Hollywood big names are not entirely happy with the way she has been able to make that transition. She conquered the music industry and now she is in Hollywood to make her mark. It’s like she just cracked a code. Some have described her as the Taylor Swift era star and she has fans and the backing.

Some believe she should have gone through big distributions, big studios, but she decided to do this on her own and she was nominated for the Golden Globes Award. After conquering the huge music world, now she set her sights on film. Are we going to see more of these kinds of shifts? That is the beauty of Hollywood and the beauty of show business.

But some Hollywood people are not entirely happy?

I mean, there will always be people who are not happy about one thing or another but that is the beauty of show business. You can cross the carpet. A Musician can be a movie star, and a movie star can go into filmmaking and fitness video. There is an endless stream of what you can do when you are famous, and once you have a great team, kudos to Taylor Swift, and the Swifties. That is what her family are called. Personally, I am not a Swifty. I do like some Taylor Swift songs but hey, who is stopping them from working smart.

What makes the 81st Golden Globes award different from other editions?

The content for this year, we have Christopher Nolan’s epic film Oppenheimer, and we have Barbie. I mean, who would have thought? I mean two films polarising extremes. One is soft, pink and bubble gum and ‘Unserious’ and then you have ‘Succession’, fighting Neck for Neck in the same category. That is incredible. This is the beauty of show business. I mean they open on the same day and they have been going back–to–back and I love how they have done collaborative tours, and it is just beautiful to watch.

Having been a movie critic and having screened many movies and series, have you had any idea of going into acting or thought of it?

Watching movie contents for professional reviews is one thing and acting is another thing entirely. I have never really thought of becoming an actress be- cause it requires a lot of work and time. For now, I like where I am presently.

You are one of the most stylish personalities in Nigeria’s entertainment circle. You have also co-founded a fashion line for curvy women. You did this as a passion to encourage many plus-size women that they are sexy and beautiful too. Is that passion still on course?

Being stylish and looking good is a lifestyle. We all know that in the fashion world, curvy women are always left behind. Bringing curvy women for- ward and showing the world that we are beautiful is a passion that can never die.