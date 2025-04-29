LASWA To Waterway Operators, Users: Take Extra Precautions During Rainy Season

Share

Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has urged waterway users to take extra precautions during the rainy season. General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, gave the advice in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advice was directed at boat/ ferry operators (private and commercial, boat associations/unions and boat clubs), tourists and passengers.

Emmanuel said the advice was in furtherance to the authority’s mandate to promote safety and ensure a secured water transport environment.

He said: “This season comes with increased water volume, unstable currents and foggy weather conditions that significantly reduce visibility and complicate navigation.

“These factors heighten the risk of accidents on the waterways, and to mitigate these risks, LASWA strongly advises the following safety measures.

“Commuters are urged to comply with all safety protocols and adhere strictly to directives issued by LASWA marine guards, especially during rainfall when operations may be temporarily halted, to prevent mishaps.

“Boat operators must reduce speed and navigate with heightened caution. “Vessels should not be overloaded under any circumstance(s), and operations must be suspended during adverse weather conditions, until it is safe to resume.”

The LASWA boss said due to poor visibility and increased risk during the rainy season, travelling at night or in low visibility conditions should be strictly avoided.

He also urged operators and passengers to be wary of weather conditions before departure. “Passengers are encouraged to report any unsafe practices or non-compliance with safety protocols to LASWA officials or through our official channels.”

Share