LASUTH Speaks On Death Of Boy With Missing Intestine

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has revealed the arrangements to transfer the boy whose intestines went missing in the process of surgery, Adebola Akin-Bright, to Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK, were in the final stages before his demise.

New Telegraph reported that the 13-year-old boy died on Tuesday evening, barely two months after two surgeries performed in a private hospital and a corrective surgery at LASUTH.

Adebola reportedly developed complications on Tuesday evening and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the LASUTH where he was thereafter pronounced dead.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Lagos State House of Assembly called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Health to release funds for the overseas treatment of the boy.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the development in a statement issued on Wednesday, the hospital management commiserated with Adebola’s family and expressed optimism that the appropriate professional body would step in to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

The statement reads, “Suffice it to say that arrangements to transfer Debola to the reputable Great Ormond Street Hospital in the UK had been carried to the final stages by the hospital management before he passed on yesterday.

“We are hopeful that the appropriate professional body will eventually step in to unravel the circumstances of Adebola’s death.”