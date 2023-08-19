LASUTH Refute Claims Of Killing Patients, Withholding ‘Bodies’

…blames Coroners’ System Law of Lagos for delayed release of copses

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Branch has refuted claims which portrayed care services from LASUTH as ineffective.

Also, MDCAN debunked claims that LASUTH has been turned into a ‘death room’, resulting in scaring would-be patients away and also wilfully withholding bodies of patients who die in the course of treatment, a factor which is alleged to be a regular feature in the hospital presently.

While reacting to the above claims, Hon. Adedamola Kasunmu of the Lagos State House of Assembly, MDCAN in a rejoinder jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Olayinka Atilola and Dr Moruf Abdulsalam the general secretary of the association, described the statements of Kasumu, as “uncomplimentary portrayal of the effectiveness and quality of healthcare services at LASUTH”.

Recall that Kasumu who represents Ikeja Constituency II in the Lagos Assembly, made the claims during the recent televised screening of commissioner nominees at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex in Alausa Ikeja recently.

Kasunmu had accused LASUTH of increasing the pain of the normal man and also withholding the bodies of dead patients for various reasons while interviewing Prof. Akin Abayomi who was nominated by the Governor of Lagos State as the Commissioner for Health.

However, to set the records straight, on behalf of all health workers in LASUTH, the Chairman and general secretary of MDCAN, LASUTH branch in the rejoinder made available to the Saturday Telegraph, stated, “We wish to inform members of the public that, contrary to the unfortunate, misguided, and untrue views of Honourable Kasunmu about LASUTH, doctors and other health workers in LASUTH take their respective oaths of healthcare practice seriously and are committed to the finest traditions of healthcare profession which is the preservation of life and wellbeing, and that we do not and will never “kill” or try to kill any of our numerous patients.”

Furthermore, they said, “We wish to state that except when the circumstances of death fall under the contemplation of section 14 (1) (d) of the Coroner System Law of Lagos State as passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly, which requires that post-mortem examination be performed on a body to ascertain cause of death, doctors and other health-workers in LASUTH are not aware of any such practice of wilfully holding on to the body of any deceased in LASUTH.”

Atilola and Abdulsalam however urged Kasumu to be mindful of his statements as they would belittle the efforts made by the staff and management of LASUTH to deliver quality healthcare even with the infrastructural inadequacies in Nigeria.

“We urge him to be mindful of statements that are capable of casting aspersions on and diminishing the hard work, professionalism, and untold sacrifices of the doctors and other health workers, who toil daily to ensure the maintenance of the highest possible standard of healthcare in our hospitals, sometimes while grappling with infrastructural limitations, human-resource shortages and comparatively poor remunerations which are global realities in developing countries such as Nigeria.”