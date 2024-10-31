LASUSTECH VC Urges Varsities To Embrace Digital Transformation

Share

The Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, has made a compelling call for higher institutions to embrace digital transformation as a critical strategy for enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Speaking as one of the panelists at the 4th UNILAG International Week and 17th Annual Research Conference, Prof. Odusanya emphasised the importance of digitisation in all aspects of university operations, noting that it is essential for institutions to stay competitive in the digital age.

Addressing the conference theme, “Inclusive Digital Transformation and The University Promises,” he highlighted that digital transformation goes beyond the mere adoption of technology.

“It involves a comprehensive shift from manual or paperbased systems to fully electronic processes. All operations of the university—from admissions, lectures, and result processing to financial transactions and human resources—can be digitalised,” he said.

He also stressed the need for developing local content and applications tailored to the specific needs of universities. “At LASUSTECH, digital transformation is already being implemented in several areas, including teaching and research,” he stated.

He, however, pointed out that the journey towards full digitisation faces several challenges including insufficient funding, inadequate manpower, limited access to data, and the need to adopt relevant technologies.

Despite these hurdles, the VC remained optimistic about the potential for digital transformation, particularly given the energy and creativity of young students.

“The opportunities for digital transformation are vast. The quantum of energy available in young students is huge, and universities must continue to harness this potential through training, incentives, and skills acquisition,” he remarked.

The panel discussion underscored the vital role of digitisation in modernizing universities and enhancing their global competitiveness.

With universities like LASUSTECH leading the way, the conversation reinforced the idea that digital transformation is no longer optional but essential for the future of higher education.

