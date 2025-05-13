LASUSTECH: Sustaining Culture of Excellence

Share

…as VC takes stock of mid-term stewardship

We’re motivated by government’s support, others

VC: Our goal’s to build a university that not only competes globally…

STEWARDSHIP Ahead of the third year existence of the institution, the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olumuyiwa Odusanya, last week took time out to present his scorecard, saying the budding state-owned university has become a beacon of academic excellence driven by innovation and technology

After two and half years of his administration as pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos, Prof Olumuyiwa Odusanya last week took stock of his mid-term stewardship.

The exercise was to avail him the opportunity to beam a searchlight on his performance, achievements of the university and challenges, with a view to strategising on how to position the budding institution for optimal performance in line with the aspirations and dream of its founding fathers.

However, his appointment on September 29, 2022 by the Visitor to the University and Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was not without a caveat: to place the state-owned university as a beacon of academic excellence driven by innovation and technology.

Part of his administration’s mandate, among others, is to showcase LASUSTECH as a university on an upward trajectory, rooted in transparency, academic rigour, and societal impact. Established on February 2, 2022, following the conversion of former Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), the vision of Lagos State University of Science and Technology is: “To be a University of Excellence offering world class educational services,” and mission is: “To produce skilled manpower for commerce and industry using modern facilities and competent personnel for the benefit of all.”

With this at the back of his mind, therefore, Prof Odusanya, a renowned and globally celebrated scientist and researcher, on assumption of office on October 12, 2022, major task is how to develop the university and set it on autopilot as a new academic brand towards attaining global competitiveness in the three core mandates of academic, research and community service.

Under his transformative leadership, LASUSTECH has in almost three years of its existence attained some milestones, anchored under his new administration’s vision, tagged:

“The IMPACT Vision: A Blueprint for Excellence.” Guided by the “IMPACT Vision” of his administration, a six-pronged strategy focused on infrastructural development, manpower development, productivity, academic excellence, alignment with Lagos State’s agenda, and entrepreneurial partnerships, Odusanya’s leadership has been able to navigate the teething challenges faced by the university at inception. This framework, as highlighted, is aimed at positioning LASUSTECH as a world-class institution that is highly competitive and sought-after.

“Our goal is clear: to build a university that not only competes globally, but also sets the pace for innovation and societal transformation,” he declared. Against this background, the university’s commitment focused on transparency, probity, and accountability that underpins good governance and leadership.

We are not just training graduates; we are moulding innovators and job creators

As the Vice-Chancellor, Odusanya’s leadership also set the stage for an open door policy and a robust committee system that ensure and deepen inclusivity, as well as the Vice-Chancellor’s regular reports to the university’s Governing Council that is geared at fostering trust and harmonized governance system. Towards achieving the stated goal, the Senate meets monthly, while the College Boards and Departments operate seamlessly, creating a cohesive academic ecosystem.

Excellence

While recalling the university’s academic development, steady growth in student enrollment, LASUSTECH, which took-off with 1,850 undergraduates as pioneer students, currently admitted 3,257 students during its third matriculation for the 2024/2025 academic session.

However, under Odusanya’s leadership, the first major concern of the management at the take-off of the university was how to bolster academic excellence of the university.

Thus, with 41 academic programmes, LASUSTECH in the last two and half years has not only deepened its academic culture and mission, but also strengthened the vision of expanding the institution’s offerings, while maintaining quality academic standing in the process.

Appraising his mid-term stewardship, Odusanya noted that the university since its inception has maintained an uninterrupted academic calendar, which he described as rarity in Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape, even as he stated that LASUSTECH, which currently in the second semester of its third year is on track to graduate its pioneer students in four-year programmes by 2026.

Given its academic brief, LASUSTECH runs five Colleges, which are College of Agriculture, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Applied Social Sciences, College of Environmental Design and Technology, and College of Basic Sciences, where its offers a range of academic programmes.

To encourage and boost academic excellence among students in the three year-old university, the management under Odusanya has introduced a scholarship programme for exceptional students offering scholarships and award prizes to the students.

The scheme includes scholarship endowment by Emeritus Professor Adenusi Balogun, former ViceChancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Professor Odusanya scholarship, which reflects a meritocracy culture of the university.

As a science and technology university, LASUSTECH also introduced an entrepreneurship programme that equips students for self-sufficiency so as to equip and position the students as job creators and not job seekers on graduation.

Speaking about the entrepreneurship programme, the Vice-Chancellor stated: “We are not just training graduates; we are moulding innovators and job creators, who will drive Lagos State’s economy, and that of Nigeria by extension.”

According to Odusanya, this vision as espoused is evident in the students’ achievements for far, which include first-place victories at the February 2025 Hackathon and the 2024 NFVCB competition, underscoring LASUSTECH’s growing reputation for excellence.

Infrastructure

Under Odusanya’s administration infrastructural transformation, LASUSTECH physical landscape has continued to undergo a dramatic overhaul, thanks to strategic partnerships and support of the Lagos State Government.

Besides, the new university has continued to expand and strengthen its facilities through funding interventions from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for projects such as the Central Research Laboratory, a professorial building, and a new university auditorium which are underway.

Under his less than three-year leadership, the university has witnessed rapid infrastructural transformation with the support of the state government that is constructing a Students’ Arcade and a 750-capacity auditorium, while the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila facilitated three new buildings at the Surulere campus of the institution.

Added to this, a 160-capacity building was donated by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria to further bolster the university’s infrastructure drive. This developmental drive, reflects Odusanya’s administration ability to mobilise resources for the growth and development of the university.

On the university’s academic programmes accreditation efforts that is supported generously by the state government, the 25 new programmes presented to the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other professional bodies had been accredited; while new laboratories, and rehabilitated building structures, as well as the state-of-the-art equipment already acquired, positioned LASUSTECH for success in the NUC results.

However, with this effort paid off as LASUSTECH recorded landmark achievement in the 2024/2025 NUC’s accreditation exercise, which is valid until 2029, marking a fiveyear cycle of academic assurance, the Vice-Chancellor described as a significant milestone in the institution’s academic journey.

In the accreditation results of October/November 2024 Comprehensive Accreditation Exercise released by the National Universities Commission LASUSTECH received full accreditation status for 22 out of 25 academic programmes. According to the Vice-Chancellor, the outcomes reflects an outstanding performance of a relatively new university. Based on the official summary, 88 per cent of the programmes assessed attained full accreditation, while the remaining 12 per cent received interim accreditation, primarily due to staffing gaps.

“Notably, no programme was denied accreditation, a remarkable feat that underscores LASUSTECH’s rapid academic development,” Odusanya said, explaining further that Faculty of Administration got full accreditation of all the six academic programmes, including Accounting, Business Administration, Marketing, Actuarial Science, Banking and Finance, and Office and Information Management with scores ranging from 86.9 per cent to 95.6 per cent.

In the Agriculture Faculty, programmes such as Animal Science, Crop Science, and Agricultural Extension scored above 80 per cent, Agricultural Economics and Farm Management narrowly missed full marks due to staffing issues, recording 80.9 per cent of the total score, with only 68.6 per cent in staffing, resulting in interim accreditation.

Also, while in the Science Faculty, Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry received interim status despite overall scores above 80 per cent due to subpar staffing scores, however, academic programmes such Physics with Electronics, Mathematics, Microbiology, and Statistics scored above 90 per cent, with Physics and Mathematics each earning an impressive 96.6 per cent.

Other programmes, such as Computing, Environmental Sciences, Social Sciences, and Communication and Media Studies, he added, also performed well with all the programmes in the Faculty secured full accreditation as Mass Communication and Industrial Design programmes received 92.7 per cent and 95.6 per cent, respectively, while Economics led the overall with an outstanding 97.4 per cent.

He said all the academic programmes accredited by the NUC were reported as “Newly Matured,” emphasising the university’s recent transition to full degree-awarding status under the NUC framework. While commending the management and faculty members, among others, for the university’s performance in accreditation, LASUSTECH, Odusanya pointed out, has reinforced its growing reputation as a hub for academic excellence in Lagos State and beyond.

The Vice-Chancellor, who is set to lay out strategic plans to address areas needing improvement, said the report indicates a success story and excellent outing for the nascent university for its first accreditation.

“This is a testament of the dedication, hard work, excellent team spirit and cooperation enjoyed from all members of staff, including academic and non-teaching, towards the accreditation exercise.

“This again strongly indicates our robust potential to achieve more outstanding successes for our dear university when we are inspired by a collective and common vision,” the Vice-Chancellor stressed.

Research

In the areas of research and innovation that have become a cornerstone of LASUSTECH’s identity, Prof Odusanya’s international repute, as a scientist, has set the tone for the institution’s global reckoning.

For instance, in 2023, no fewer than four academics secured the university’s research fund, while others benefited from TETFund’s institution-based research interventions.

Recounting the achievements of the university in the area of research, he recalled that another lecturer won a prestigious National Research Fund through TETFund, while several other members of staff have attended conferences sponsored by either the university or TETFund, respectively.

“LASUSTECH’s global standing was affirmed by its inclusion in the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking and its reputation status in the World University Ranking,” he noted.

The university in the last three years has expanded its frontiers in the areas of international collaborations, partnerships and linkages, which include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Kumasi Technical University and Akenten Appiah University in Ghana that have to a large extent enhanced LASUSTECH’s global footprint.

Besides, in the drive for technical partnerships, the university is also collaborating with SAIL Innovation Lab, Huawei, and Dataphyte to equip the students with cutting-edge skills that align with the university’s entrepreneurial focus.

Staff welfare

To invigorate its community service, and foster town and gown relationship, LASUSTECH has continued to demonstrate exemplary commitment to its host communities.

This effort was, however, strengthened in December 2023, when the university distributed food items to Lambo Lasuwon residents to bolster food security in the community; while the university’s collaboration with its host Community Development Association led to the training of no fewer than 30 community members in skills with provision of free start-up kits, thereby creating jobs and reducing poverty.

“These initiatives reflect LASUSTECH’s role as a catalyst for societal progress,” Odusanya stressed, saying that staff welfare, a priority of the university, has given birth to the provision of car loans, various grants for medical challenges, and full payment of end-of-year bonuses approved by the Lagos State Government. Similarly, the harmonised staff salary structure and subscription and integration of the university’s staff into the Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme demonstrate the commitment of the management to employee well-being.

To boost the university optimal service delivery and enhanced staff welfare, the university has consistently provided financial and medical help to staff with medical problems, under which the ViceChancellor serves as a Consultant and helps with referrals.

Odusanya, who affirmed his administration’s commitment to welfare of staff members, said: “A motivated workforce is the backbone of our success. We invest in our staff because they drive our vision.”

Professional linkages

In the institution’s drive for high academic standards, LASUSTECH, under his leadership, has secured full professional accreditation for several programmes, including B.Sc Mass Communication by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria), B.Sc Estate Management and Valuation by Estate Surveyors and Valuers Board of Nigeria; B.Sc Insurance (Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria), and B.Sc Banking and Finance by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

This is as the fostered linkages programmes would enable graduates of LASUSTECH to commence professional examinations immediately in those programmes. In a related development, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the positive resource verification exercise outcomes conducted for B.Sc Architecture and Engineering programmes further highlight LASUSTECH’s academic credibility.

With the university’s Core Values anchored on professionalism, excellence, commitment, dedication, loyalty, integrity, accountability, knowledge sharing, respect for the rule of law, effective communication, fairness and equity, transparency; Odusanya’s administration has in two and a half years transformed LASUSTECH into a hub of innovation, academic excellence, and community impact.

Appraising the achievements of his mid-term of five-year tenure, the report, according to him, is a testament to a leader whose global scientific pedigree matches his commitment to institutional growth. He said: “With the numerous ongoing projects, international collaborations, and a clear vision, LASUSTECH is poised to redefine tertiary education in Nigeria and beyond.

“As LASUSTECH continues to engage stakeholders and push the frontiers of science, technology and innovation, the leadership remains a guiding light. The university’s journey is far from over, but its trajectory is unmistakable: a relentless pursuit of excellence, undeterred by challenges, and an unwavering commitment to global competitiveness.

Meanwhile, despite the takeoff challenges brought about by inadequate funding constraints, and others infractions which LASUSTECH is not immune to like other universities in the country, the Vice Chancellor said his administration is concerned, but not perturbed by the task to put the university ahead of its contemporaries in the areas academic, research and physical development. “These distractions will not deter us; we are focused on positioning LASUSTECH for global recognition,” he stated.

