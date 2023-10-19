LASUSTECH Students Tipped to Participate in Huawei ICT Competition

Students of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) have been tipped to participate in the Huawei ICT competition to showcase their talent in the technology ecosystem. The competition tagged “Hua- wei ICT Competition 2023-2024 sub-Sahara Africa” is a competitive ICT talent exchange event developed by Huawei for university and college students globally.

According to the company, it is inviting university and college students to participate in the 8th edition of the competition to promote the healthy development of the ICT talent ecosystem and support the integration of industry and education. Taking the students through the registration process to enter the competition at the University ICT centre, Ikorodu campus, Huawei Head of Tanning, Mr. Michael Okale, highlighted the benefits for the students who were going to participate in the competition.

According to him, the winners of the competition in addition to cash and devices prizes will also have the opportunity to represent the country at regional and global levels in China. He explained that though registration for the competition commenced in August, it will end in November while the competition starts in November and ends in May 2024.

Aside from the competition, Okale hinted that LASUSTECH had partnered with Huawei to train the students in innovative technology free of charge, adding that the Huawei training will give them access and the required qualifications to secure jobs immediately after their university education.

“While I’m not condemning your university certificate, I must let you know that your BTech certificate may not be enough for you to secure a job when you graduate, but when you undergo the Huawei training even when you are in school, you will get certification for the training and that certification will fetch you a first class job at Huawei and any other tech company.

The advantage of the training is that you are not just leaving the university with a Btech certificate, you are leaving with your BTech and certification that you have got relevant tech training while in school. “I, therefore, urge you to take this opportunity. What you would have paid heavily to get, the partnership between Huawei and your University is giving you free of charge,” he said.

Okale, who noted that a Nigerian student from Amadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, won the global competition last year, admonished the participants in the 8th edition to strictly adhere to instructions and limit their studies to the courses offered by the company, which could be retrieved from its website.