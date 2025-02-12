LASUSTECH Student Dies After Falling From Hostel Building

Share

Tragedy struck the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), on Saturday when a newly admitted student, Emmanuel Nweke, fell from a two-storey hostel building in the Ikorodu area of the state.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 4:00 pm while Nweke’s was on the balcony of his apartment at the Lasunwon First Gate, a predominantly studentpopulated area.

Grieving colleagues told newsmen on Monday that the 100-level mathematics student had stepped onto the first-floor balcony corridor to get some fresh air following a prolonged power outage.

Upon reaching the corridor, Nweke reportedly leaned on the balcony railing, lost balance, and fell from the distressed building, hitting his head on the ground.

Sources in the community said that the deceased, who hailed from Anambra State, passed away before his colleagues could rush him to the nearby general hospital for treatment.

While the entire building was shut down to prevent further incidents, it was learnt that the landlord was immediately taken into custody by operatives of the Ikorodu Police Division on Sagamu Road, opposite Wema Bank, Ikorodu.

Speaking with a reporter on telephone on Monday, a student of the school and vice chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Committee, Sadiq Adams Kiakia, accused the school of negligence for failing to provide accommodation, blaming the lack of housing and stable power supply for the death of the 100-level student.

