LASUSTECH Marks 4th Founder’s Day With Push For Industry Collaboration

The Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) has marked its 4th Founder’s Day with a strong call for deeper industry collaboration, enhanced grant-attraction strategies, and dedicated government funding for Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) to accelerate Nigeria’s technological advancement.

Speaking at the College of Agriculture Auditorium, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya highlighted LASUSTECH’s rapid growth, noting that the institution’s student population has now exceeded 12,600, with 39 of 41 academic programmes presented for accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He announced that the pioneer set of degree students will graduate in August 2026, with the maiden convocation scheduled for February 2, 2027.

Prof. Odusanya emphasised the university’s expanding infrastructure, staff capacity-building, and student achievements, including recent inductions into the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He also unveiled an annual prize for the best graduating student in the university, endowed in his name and that of his wife.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), urged universities of technology to align their vision with Nigeria’s STI policy.

She stressed the need for institutions to strengthen industry partnerships, attract competitive grants, and form a consortium of Nigerian universities of technology for resource sharing.

Prof. Oladiji further called for increased government investment in early-stage research and development, noting that private industry often underinvests in basic research.

She recommended policies mandating industries to dedicate a percentage of their R&D budgets to universities, warning that failure to meet the mandate of universities of technology would harm Nigeria’s developmental roadmap.

A highlight of the celebration was the presentation of scholarship awards to five top-performing students from each college.

The Overall Best Student Award went to Ruth Ayomide Ajayi, a 300-level Animal Science student from the College of Agriculture, who achieved an outstanding CGPA of 4.97.

The 4th Founder’s Day reaffirmed LASUSTECH’s vision of advancing Nigeria’s technological future through strategic partnerships, sustained investment, and a sharpened focus on science and innovation.