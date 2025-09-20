LASUSTECH Honours 59 Retired Staff In Grand Ceremony

The Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) was filled with a profound sense of gratitude and celebration on Thursday, 18th September 2025, as the institution held a grand and dignified send-forth ceremony for 59 of its esteemed retirees.

The event, held at the university podium, served as a momentous tribute to the dedicated staff who concluded their service between 2022 and 2025, marking a significant occasion for reflection on their immense contributions and the promising beginnings of their new lives.

Representing the Vice Chancellor, Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Professor Abiodun Denloye, conveyed a heartfelt goodwill message from the university’s leadership.

He warmly acknowledged the profound legacy built by retirees from both LASUSTECH and its predecessor, LASPOTECH, and began the proceedings with a solemn moment and prayers for departed colleagues.

Reflecting on the transition into retirement, Professor Denloye quoted the biblical verse Ecclesiastes 3:1, stating, “To everything there is a season.”

He passionately encouraged the honorees to embrace a well-deserved rest while also continuing to add immense value to society through mentorship, volunteering, and active engagement in their communities.

He concluded his address with a heartfelt prayer, wishing the retirees peace, robust health, long life, and continued prosperity in all their future endeavours.

Adding a crucial dimension to the ceremony, Mrs Morenike Makinde, who represented the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), provided the gathering with valuable insights into the intricacies of retirement benefits and illuminated the vast array of opportunities available for a fulfilling post-service life, thereby reinforcing the state government’s steadfast commitment to the welfare of its retired workforce.

The emotional crescendo of the event was reached during the formal presentation of certificates of service, a tangible symbol of years of dedication.

The Registrar, Mr David Ogungbe, delivered the closing remarks, where he commended the retirees for their unwavering commitment and pivotal role in fostering the university’s growth and pursuit of academic excellence.

His final message was one of deep appreciation and optimistic hope for the future.

Ultimately, the ceremony was far more than a formal farewell; it was a powerful reaffirmation of LASUSTECH’s enduring culture of respect, a celebration of a lasting legacy, and a profound expression of institutional pride for the remarkable individuals who helped build it.