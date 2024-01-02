LASUSTECH, Ghanaian varsity partner on inter-university cooperation

A collaboration that will foster and boost interuniversity cooperation and interaction, scientific and cultural exchange, as well as promote mutual understanding and respect between the people of Nigeria and Ghana has been signed by the authorities of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu and the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Ghana. Based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the five-year agreement will cover and accomplish at least eight academic and professional collaborations in areas including joint research collaborations and application for research grants, joint publication of scientific papers and educational materials resulting from the collaborations within the cooperation of programme; joint courses for graduate and undergraduate students mobility such as internship, study abroad, exchange and fellowships.

Other areas, according to the management of LASUSTECH, include joint application for funding for collaborative projects on sustainable development from relevant funding agencies; consulting with faculty member experts; and joint development of devices, patents and machinery in pursuit of their mandate and development of both countries. The document was signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olumuyiwa Omotola Odusanya, who led a three-man delegate team, comprising the University Registrar, David Semawon Ogungbe and the facilitator of the collaboration, Prof. Kolawole Raheem to the university in Ghana