LASUSTECH Don Sensitises Students On Engineering, Tech Competence

Share

The Dean, College of Engineering and Technology, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Engr. Dr. Yakub Bankole, has sensitised the students in the Nigerian universities and Africa as a while on the need to be competent in their fields especially engineering and technology.

Bankole said this during a 2-day workshop training he organised for the students at the university campus, Ikorodu Lagos.

The workshop, themed “Enhancing Engineering Education Through Research Methods and Design, Thinking For Industrial Development”, was sponsored by Royal Academy of Engineering, United Kingdom, and it was targeted at building engineering and technology competence in the university students in Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking about the workshop, Engr. Bankole said the training was put in place to enhance engineering and technology development in the SubShara Africa through the Engineering Education.

According to him, after the workshop, the students and all other participants would have understanding of relevance of research method and design, thinking towards industrial development, gain insight into integrating these approaches into academic project, learn about tools and techniques for effective problem-solving and innovation, and also be inspired to explore the real-world industrial challenges through research and design thinking.

“The workshop was supported by the Royal Academy of Engineering, United Kingdom. The Academy has been a mover for the development of engineering education in the sub-Sahara Africa as a whole.

What they’ve been doing is that they invest through grants to allow people work to develop the engineering research for industrial development in the continent for engineering optimisation.

This workshop is aimed at developing the grassroots for the youths who have interest in engineering. This is targeted towards the development of industry in the SubSahara Africa.

“We are trying to bridge the gap between the school and the industry by preparing the students for the industrial challenges right from the university. You will notice that in abroad, many of these departments in the university are owned and or sponsored by industries.

The industries have their equipment in the departments for the training of the students.

“This workshop is to prepare the minds of our students towards solving industrial problems and do meaning things for the nation, they are the solution providers.”

He said the training would continue as the participants are still going for hackathon, where students from three universities in Nigeria including LASUSTECH, UNICAL, and Tarawa Balewa University would gather for further training as some of them would go for global training soon.

In her paper presentation, the Vice President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, urged the students to be up and doing and make sure they gain the relevant industrial experience while in school.

Talking about the anticipated challenges in industry and preparation for the challenges ahead, she admonished the students and participants to think outside the box by having vision for the future.

Agubata, who noted that many lecturers do not have connection with industry machines, raised concern over the outdated curricula in the university education system.

She urged the university managements in universities across the country to support research and encourage engineering education for industrial development in Nigeria.

She also urged the governments to release fund for the development of research that would facilitate industrial revolution. According to her, there is funding for research and technology but the funds are not properly channeled to the right places.

Share

Please follow and like us: