LASUSTECH Don Organises Int’l Training On Engineering Tech Competence In Africa

The Dean, College of Engineering and Technology, Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Engr. Dr Yakub Bankole has organised a 2-day workshop training to build Engineering and technology competence in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The workshop, held at LASUSTECH Ikorodu Campus in Lagos and themed “Enhancing Engineering Education Through Research Methods and Design, Thinking For Industrial Development”, was sponsored by the Royal Academy of Engineering in the United Kingdom (UK).

Speaking about the workshop, Engr. Bankole said the training was put in place to enhance engineering and technology development in Sub-Shara Africa through Engineering Education.

According to him, after the workshop, the students and all other participants would have an understanding of the relevance of research method and design, think towards industrial development, gain insight into integrating these approaches into academic projects, learn about tools and techniques for effective problem-solving and innovation, and also be inspired to explore the real-world industrial challenges through research and design thinking.

“The workshop was supported by the Royal Academy of Engineering, United Kingdom. The Academy has been a mover for the development of engineering education in Sub-Sahara Africa as a whole.

“What they’ve been doing is that they invest through grants to allow people to work to develop the engineering research for industrial development in the continent for engineering optimisation.

“This workshop is aimed at developing the grassroots for the youths who have an interest in engineering. This is targeted towards the development of industry in the Sub-Sahara Africa.

“We are trying to bridge the gap between the school and the industry by preparing the students for the industrial challenges right from the university.

“You will notice that abroad, many of these departments in the university are owned and or sponsored by industries. The industries have their equipment in the departments for the training of the students.

“This workshop is to prepare the minds of our students towards solving industrial problems and doing meaningful things for the nation, they are the solution providers.”

He said the training would continue as the participants are still going for the hackathon, where students from three universities in Nigeria including LASUSTECH, UNICAL, and Tarawa Balewa University would gather for further training as some of them would go for global training soon.

In her paper presentation, the Vice President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Dr Felicia Agubata urged the students to be up and doing and make sure they gain relevant industrial experience while in school.

Talking about the anticipated challenges in industry and preparation for the challenges ahead, she admonished the students and participants to think outside the box by having a vision for the future.

Agubata, who noted that many lecturers do not have a connection with industry machines, raised concern over the outdated curricula in the university education system.

She urged the university management in universities across the country to support research and encourage engineering education for industrial development in Nigeria.

She also urged the governments to release funds for the development of research that would facilitate the industrial revolution.

According to her, there is funding for research and technology but the funds are not properly channelled to the right places.

She noted that there is a disconnect between what the students learn in school and the real industry as many of them see some of the machines first during their IT in the industry.

She, therefore, canvassed for collaboration between the university and the industry, while calling for commercialisation of the research results in the university.

Other guest lecturers at the 2-day workshop include Prof. D. S. Ogunniyi, Engr. Dr. Adekunle Yekinni, Engr. Oluwaswgun Akadiri, Dr. Abolaji Olusola, Engr. Dr. Lukman Animashaun all of LASUSTECH, and Engr. Bashiru Muhammad promised that his company would support a new project developed by the students within the university.

