March 6, 2026
LASU’s Team Bytebros Emerges Overall Winner At 4th Cavista Hackathon

The 4th Cavista Technologies Hackathon concluded on Sunday with Team ByteBros from Lagos State University (LASU) emerging as the overall winner.

The team outperformed 46 other teams comprising of 200 participating students, securing the N2 million grand prize. This year’s edition recorded a notable increase in participation, drawing students from five tertiary institutions across Lagos.

In her welcome address, Oyebola Morakinyo, General Manager, Cavista Technologies, encouraged participants to continually push boundaries and embrace bold thinking. She noted that innovation thrives when individuals challenge assumptions, break limits, and build solutions others only imagine.

She said: “In a world where technology evolves almost at the speed of light, hackathons remind us why pushing boundaries matters. “We are not here just to host a competition, but to create a space for the visionaries who will define tomorrow.”

She further emphasized Cavista’s commitment to talent development Morakinyo said: “We always want to hire the best and the brightest. We want to ensure that talent is available here at Cavista Tech, talent that embodies our innovative corporate values and has the confidence to take on challenges anywhere in the industry.”

