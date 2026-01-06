LASU’s Industry Day 3.0 Conveys Ideas, Innovation –Varsity

The 2025 Industry Day organised and hosted by the School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU), has come and gone, but the students and management are still savouring the benefits of the event which was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and the generation of next logistics leaders.

This is as the Acting Dean, School of Transport and Logistics, Dr Ogochukwu Ugboma, reaffirmed LASU’s unwavering commitment to producing graduates, who are not only academically grounded, but who are industry-ready, globally competitive, and capable of leading in a fast-changing logistics ecosystem. Tagged: “Industry Day 3.0,” the 2025 Industry Day, which was hosted by the School in collaboration with the Department of Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Kaduna State University (KASU), took place at the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre, Ojo main campus of the institution.

With the theme: “Industry Day 3.0,” the event offered an exciting blend of intellectual engagement, professional immersion, and cross-institutional collaboration between the two institutions; as well as served as knowledge and collaboration hub that reaffirmed the place of LASU and KASU as institutions committed to shaping a new generation of logistics and supply chain leaders that are equipped and prepared to take the African continent forward.

In her opening remarks, Dr Ugboma, while welcoming participants to the programme and setting the tone of the discourse, underscored the kernel of the Industry Week, describing the event as “a bridge linking academia with industry, theory with practice, and ambition with opportunity.” According to her, this year’s edition featured career talks, expert-led sessions, an academic field trip, structured networking, and the highly anticipated students’ debate competition.

She further explained that the programme was designed primarily to build in the students and participants competence, confidence, ethical grounding, and a strong professional identity. Dr Ugboma expressed gratitude to the LASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the Director, School of Part-Time Studies, Prof Oluwatobi Pemede, stressing that the university’s support has continued to elevate the School of Transport and Logistics’ (SOTAL) vision and impact.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, commended the participants, who include industry captains, other experts, LASU students and staff, and the visiting KASU delegation for their commitment to excellence, and encouraged students in particular to avail themselves the opportunity offered by Industry Day “to learn with curiosity, connect with intentionality, and envision themselves as solution driven professionals in a world that increasingly depends on logistics intelligence.” Prof Olatunji-Bello also reaffirmed that LASU-SOTAL’s mission is to nurture and equip innovators, who would transform the nation’s transport and supply chain landscape.

Meanwhile, the Head of Department, Department of Procurement and Supply Chain Management, KASU, Dr Usman Abbas, expressed gratitude to the LASU Vice-Chancellor, management, the Acting Dean, and the entire SOTAL community for the collaboration and hospitality towards the visiting university’s delegation.

Also, the HOD expressed delight over the successful hosting of the four-day programme, even as he commended the seamless synergy, which he noted, would go a long way in strengthening institutional ties and bonds between the two institutions, as well as enriching the students’ experience.

However, one of the major sponsors of the event, LEARN Logistics by Kuehne Foundation, who was also represented by the Country Director, Mr Stephen Akut, urged the students to immerse themselves fully in the learning process, even as he reiterated that Industry Day offered a rare platform to learn, connect, collaborate, and build networks that redefine their future careers.

The high point of the event was the panel session on building a successful career in Logistics, Transport, and Supply Chain, which was moderated by the former Dean of the School, Prof C. Asenime, who gave insightful remarks on the expanding opportunities available to graduates of BSc LSCM within Nigeria and globally. During the session, the students engaged actively, posing thoughtful questions and receiving responses that clarified career pathways, industry expectations, and emerging global trends.

The debate session brought both LASU and KASU students together in mixed groups of six to engage in intellectually stimulating arguments on the motion: “Soft skills, specifically cross-cultural negotiation and ethical governance – as a greater determinant of success in the AfCFTA era than mastery of disruptive technical competence (AI, Blockchain, IoT).”

The debate showcased the students’ exceptional analytical depth, teamwork, and communication prowess. LEARN Logistics by Kuehne Foundation awarded the winning group a cash prize of ₦500,000, while other participating groups received ₦200,000 each, alongside additional gift items by the host School. Part of the event was the induction of students into the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), conducted by the National Director of CILT (Next Gen), Mr Reynolds Shodeinde, which underscored the students’ transition into the professional space.