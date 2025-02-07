LASURA Opens Lagos Island Annex Office

Share

As part of efforts to achieve Governor Babajide Samwo-Olu’s ambition of making Lagos a 21st Century, the Agency saddled with the responsibility of urban renewal in the state, Lagos Urban Renewal Agency has opened an annex office on Lagos Island.

According to the special Advisers to the Governor on E-GIS and Planning Matters, Olajide Babatunde, the new office located at house 44, Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos Island testifies to the commitment of the SanwoOlu-led government to bequeath on Lagosians a sustainable environment that is befitting of its status as the economic, commercial and financial hub of subSaharan Africa.

Olajide, who performed the tape cutting ritual said the office will aid public service delivery, particularly in respect of properties belonging to Lagos and others who desire to partner the state in the area of urban renewal.

While appreciating Governor Sanwo-Olu for dedicating to urban renewal in Lagos, Olajide charged LASURA officials on professionalism and restated the Governors confessed commitment to the THEMES Plus developmental Agenda.

Earlier in his remarks, GM of LASURA, Town Planner Animashaun Oladimeji, expressing delight at the opening of the new annex office.

