January 30, 2026
LASURA Hosts Abia Commissioner For Lands And Housing On Study Visit

The Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) recently hosted the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Abia State, Hon Chaka Ikenna Chukwumerije, and his management team on a study tour. The visit is aimed to deepen inter-state collaboration and learn from Lagos State’s urban renewal initiatives framework.

The Manager of LASURA, Dr. Animashaun Oladimeji, along with other directors welcomed the delegation and highlighted the Agency’s mandate to drive orderly urban development, improve living conditions, and support the Lagos State Government’s vision for a resilient and inclusive megacity.

According to a release by the head of the Public Affairs Department of LASURA, Akolade Adeshola Adedeji, Oladimeji emphasised LASURA’s openness to knowledge-sharing partnerships that promote sustainable urban planning.

The visit, he said, featured technical presentations of completed and on-going urban renewal schemes, digital mapping of identified blighted areas, resettlement programs and interactive sessions, on policy implementation, involvement of relevant MDAs, funding models, and stakeholders/community engagements.

Hon Chukwumerije commended LASURA’s achievements in urban regeneration, describing the visit as timely and impactful. He noted that lessons learnt from Lagos State’s approach would inform Abia State’s urban development initiatives. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration, experience sharing, and capacity building for improved urban environments and quality of life.

