LASUCOM 26th Founder’s Day: Don Wants More Funding For Researchers

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Professor Olumuyiwa Odusanya has called on governments both at the federal and state levels to put more funds into medical research so as to enable Nigerian medical universities rank at par with others across the globe.

Professor Odusanya spoke as the Guest Lecturer while delivering a lecture titled ‘Promoting and Sustaining Excellence in Medical Education at the 26th Founder’s Day anniversary of the Lagos State University College of Medicine, LASUCOM, held on Monday with the theme: “Founder’s Vision, Future and Triumph.”

Noting that LASUCOM has produced quality medical personnel who continue to make giant exploits in the profession, the don commended founding fathers of the school for their vision in establishing the college.

He noted that to move the college forward, various innovations must be added to its curriculum in order to achieve excellence for which it was established.

“There should be new discoveries, robotic surgery and new disposition. We must strengthen merit-based admission, open faculties to include international staff and develop collaboration with leading medical schools as well as review our curriculum,” he said.

On funding, he said the government must tackle brain drain, improve funding for medical research and acquire more medical equipment.

“We must aim for all round excellence, seek for partnership for the next breakthrough in medicine,” he urged the management of the school.

Odusanya noted that the Founder’s Day anniversary was a time to ‘review, reflect and prepare for the future’ adding that the school can not afford to relent and rely on its present achievements but should strive to achieve more.

“Founder’s Day is a reminder of our responsibility. It is an opportunity to reflect on the values our fathers placed on this institution. The vision of founding fathers is to produce world class graduates and a health sector that can compete globally.We can shape the future,we can not maintain the status quo.

“We must be prepared and must excel. It is our responsibility to prepare our students for future challenges ahead,” he further said.

