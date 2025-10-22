LASUBEB Honours Retiring Teachers, Salutes Dedication To Quality Education

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), yesterday, celebrated its retiring, retired and non-teaching staff for their meritorious service, describing them as pillars of excellence.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Board, Dr Hakeem Shittu, said the event marked the Year 2025 celebration of the ‘Last Day in Office’, and Post Service Champions Programme.

Shittu, represented by Mr Falana Jamiu, Permanent Board Member, Teachers’ Pension Department, LASUBEB, said the initiative honours educators who diligently served and advanced the state’s vision for quality, accessible education.

He described the gathering as one of reflection, gratitude, and pride adding that it was dedicated to men and women whose loyalty and dedication have strengthened the state’s education system.

He said: “This ceremony represented more than a farewell, it is a statement of value, appreciation, and the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and dignity of its workforce.

“Our retirees have given the best of their years and intellects to nurturing young minds, through their daily efforts. Lagos has built not just classrooms but characters, not just schools but societies.

They are leaving behind lessons and legacies that will endure,” he said. Shittu commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for institutionalising policies that recognise and reward outstanding performance in the public sector.

“Under Sanwo-Olu’s visionary leadership, Lagos continues to prioritise the welfare of educators, recognising that they remain the true drivers of sustainable development.

“We also commend the Head of Service for institutionalising the programme that dignifies retirees and inspires officers for greater commitment,” Shittu said.