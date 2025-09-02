LASU VC To Nigerian Youth: Shun Social Vices, Inspire Change

Nigerian youth have been urged to shun and rise above social vices, as well as to take responsibility to inspire change in their communities, and the larger society.

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, gave the advice in her keynote address delivered at the Zero Tolerance for Social Immoralities Initiative (ZETSI) Africa Leadership Conference 3.0, which was held at the National Merit House, Maitama, Abuja. The conference was attended both physically and virtually by over 1,000 students across various tertiary institutions in the country.

The high points of the conference were the conferment of “Vice-Chancellor of the Year” Award on Prof Olatunji-Bello by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement and ZETSI Africa for her exemplary fight against social and sexual immoralities at Lagos State University; as well as the inauguration of Students Against Immoralities (SAI) Club, a platform designed to strengthen the campaign against social vices across Nigerian campuses.

Dignitaries at the conference, chaired by ZETSI Africa’s Chairman, Amb Ibrahim Abdulrazak Imam, include the First Lady of Kwara State, Prof Olufolake Abdulrazaq, who was the Mother of the Day; as well as several prominent speakers, including the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Asefon Sunday; the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Solomon Adodo; and Managing Partner of LawCorridor, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, among others.

In her further remarks, the Vice-Chancellor described the surge in social vices in the society as a reflection of poverty, weak institutions, and poor governance, saying these vices often emerge as a “silent rebellion against a failed system,” where corruption appears more rewarding than integrity and hard work goes unnoticed.

Therefore, Prof Olatunji-Bello urged the youth to redirect their creativity, skills, energy and resilience towards nation-building, explaining that the analytical skills behind betting could transform the financial sector; the digital ingenuity misapplied in fraud could power global technology companies, and the loyalty misused in cultism could be harnessed to build movements of peace and innovation.

Despite this, she expressed optimism that Nigeria could rise under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda administration, and assured young people that “renewed hope is emerging” and that “Nigeria will work again.”

To buttress her position, Prof Olatunji-Bello, cited LASU’s transformation over the past years, recalling how the institution, once riddled with cultism and other vices, is today celebrated as the most sought-after university in Nigeria.

She attributed this success to purposeful leadership and highlighted some of the measures introduced by her administration to sanitise and stabilise the system, which according to her, include stronger security and surveillance, encouragement of sports and social clubs to counter cultism, as well as the establishment of War Against Drug Abuse Club on LASU campuses.

Other strategies, the ViceChancellor listed, include the abolition of harmful sign-out rituals, and enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence through the Centre for Response and Prevention of SGBV.