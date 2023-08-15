LASU VC restates varsity’s commitment to groom great, future leaders

Lagos State University (LASU) Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi OlatunjiBello, has echoed that the university remains and would continue to serve as a studentcentered institution, and a centre of excellent learning for the grooming of generational and great leaders. Besides, the state-owned university, according to her, is an institution that is focused on character development of its students. The Vice-Chancellor disclosed this during the matriculation of fresh students admitted into the Diploma programmes of the university for the 2022/2023 academic session, which was held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo main campus of the institution.

Prof Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the Deputy ViceChancellor in charge of Academic, Prof. Olufunso Omobitan, advised the newly admitted students to strive for academic excellence in all they do by abiding by the rules and regulations of the university as well as to continue to demonstrate commitment to their studies. The Professor of Physiology, however, enjoined them to constantly attend lectures, shun deviant behaviour, avoid indecent dressing, stay away from examination malpractices, shun all forms of sharp practices, as well as hooliganism and other vices that could expose them to danger and truncate their ambition. In his remarks, the Director, LASU Consult Limited, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, who recalled that the matriculation exercise was the first to be organised for Diploma students since the incorporation of LASU Consult Limited in 2019 by the university, he added that the consult is superintending about 25 diploma programmes across the institution. Bakare, however, counseled the students not to be disenchanted by societal challenges, but to do what is right at all times, saying: “I will advise you not to lose hope in whatever turn history takes, but also do not allow history to take a turn without your active and result oriented academic participation.”

The Principal Assistant Registrar and Secretary of LASU Consult Limited, Mr. Akeem Salau, in his welcome address, expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, who is also the Chairman, Board of Directors of the Consult, as well as the Board members for aiding the smooth running of the consult. He also implored the students not to feel inferior to their conventional undergraduates, saying they are equally as important as the students on regular programmes.