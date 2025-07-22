LASU VC Reads Riot Act Over Students’ Indecent Dressing

…NUC approves 2 academic programmes

Again, the Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Ibiyemi OlatunjiBello, has read a riot act to the students, warning them sternly against indecent dressing on campuses of the university.

This is as she declared that students found culpable of engaging in indecent dressing on the campus, lecture rooms, and university activities would be punished in accordance with the university rules and regulations guiding students’ dress code.

The Vice-Chancellor, while insisting that the university’s dress code should be strictly obeyed, gave the warning in a statement issued to remind the students about the subsisting university’s dress code, and the continuous disregard for the university’s rules and regulations on indecent dressing.

Against this backdrop, Prof Olatunji-Bello, who frowned at students’ indecent dressing, directed that Provost, Deans, Heads of Departments and Faculty Officers, among others, to ensure decent dressing among students within their various colleges, schools and faculties. Worried by the development, the Vice-Chancellor also directed that all lecturers are to deny any indecently dressed students from attending lectures.

In view of the above, and for clarity, the Vice-Chancellor in a statement, tagged: ““Reminder: Indecent Dressing Among Students,” however, listed the modes of dressing which constitute indecent dressing among students of the university.

These, according to the statement, include wearing transparent dresses, mini and skimpy skirts/dresses, and other clothes revealing sensitive parts of the body; wearing tattered, dirty jeans with holes or obscene subliminal messages; and wearing baggy, saggy, yansh, ass level, and any other form of indecent trousers.

The dress code forbids students from wearing tight fitting apparels; clothes that reveal sensitive parts of the body; wearing shirts and tops with obscene, obnoxious or seductive inscriptions; as well as wearing shirts without buttons, improperly buttoned, rolling of sleeves or flying collar.

Under the university’s dress code, students are not permitted to wear face caps or complete covering of face (very dark glasses); piercing of body and tattooing; wearing of earrings and necklace by male students; wearing of nose ring, very big dropping ear rings and necklaces by students.

The code also forbids wearing of distractive knocking shoes like stiletto heels to lecture rooms and the library; plaiting, weaving or bonding of hair by male students; wearing of slippers; wearing of lousy, unkempt, extremely bogus hair or coloured artificial hair, brightly tinted hair/eye lashes/brown, fixing of long eye lashes, artificial dreadlock; and fixing of long nails.

The Vice-Chancellor, who bemoaned what she described as students’ non-adherence to the dress code, insisted that “it is important to note that any student who violates the dress code in the university would be sanctioned accordingly.” In another development, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of two new full-time undergraduate programmes for the university to take-off effective from the 2025/2026 academic session.

The new programmes, according to a statement signed by Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, CIPR of the university, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, are B.A/Ed Music Education; and B.Ed Social Studies and Civic Education, respectively. The statement added that the approval for the courses was conveyed to the university in a letter dated 17th July, 2025, which was signed by the NUC Acting Director of Academic Planning, Mr Abubakar Girei on behalf of the Executive Secretary.

The letter, she noted, stated that the approval followed a recent Resource Verification visit of NUC to the university by panels of experts tasked with assessing the availability of human and material resources for the proposed programmes.

The statement further explained that the approval covers full-time delivery mode only, even as the Commission urged the university to provide adequate human and material resources to ensure the development and sustainability of the programmes in line with national academic standards. Thomas-Onashile noted that the approval of the courses marked another milestone in the university’s ongoing drive to expand its academic offerings and improve access to quality teacher education.