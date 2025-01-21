LASU VC, Others Task Fresh Students On Good Conduct, Academic Excellence

Share

The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has told the fresh students admitted into 100-Level in the Faculty of Management Sciences for the 2025/2026 academic session that their subscription into the university for admission marked the beginning of their academic journey to great future of opportunities.

Prof Olatunji-Bello disclosed this during the orientation programme organised for the newly admitted students that took place at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo main campus of the institution, where he congratulated the students for choosing the facualty and the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was represented at the orientation programme by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Profr Adenike Boyo, told the students that admission signified the beginning of an exciting academic journey that would shape their future and equip the with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to succeed in their chosen careers.

She, therefore, encouraged the freshmen and women to be focused, diligent, and committed to excellence, even as he urged them to take advantage of the numerous opportunities available to them, including academic support services, research collaborations, as well as extra-curricular activities that would enrich their university experience.

Prof Olatunji-Bello further noted that faculty members are renowned experts in their various fields, and the curriculum was designed to provide the students with a comprehensive education that combines theoretical foundations with practical applications.

She asked the students to always seek guidance from their lecturers, academic advisors, or students’ support services as they navigate through the university system.

Meanwhile, the Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS), Prof Akanji Bankole, in his remarks, advised the new students to be focused, as well as eschew act of immorality and to be committed to their studentship and academic excellence.

He, however, warned them against the dangers of peer pressure, bad friendship, and other negative vices, which he noted, could truncate and hinder their academic strides in the university.

The institution’s Acting Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, while speaking about the services rendered by the division, assured the students of the Students’ Affairs Division support to them when the need arises.

He advised the students to stay away from all forms of vices and anti-social tendencies such as gangsterism, cultism, indecent dressing, drug abuse, and examination malpractice, saying that the consequences are grievous and could earn them expulsion and rustication from the university if they are found wanting.

The Head/Deputy Registrar, Counselling/Careers Unit, Dr Joseph Ayeni, and Dr Bolanle Aina of CRPSGBV, also addressed the students on respective responsibilities to the students and their needs of campus. The Dean, Postgraduate School, Prof Ibrahim Olateju in his goodwill message, congratulated the students and wished them the best of academic excellence at the university.

