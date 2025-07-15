LASU VC Advocates Return To God Centred Education, Teaching

The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has challenged educators, especially teachers, schools and policymakers to return to values-based, faith-driven education by embracing godliness, good character, and intentional leadership in shaping the next generation.

This was as she called on the government and education policymakers to recognise faith-based schools as vital partners in nation-building, even as she advocated for curriculum reforms that incorporate spiritual and moral development, improved access to quality education, and strategic partnerships with Christian institutions.

She bemoaned the growing moral decadence in the nation’s education system due to the absence of godliness and lack of virtues in upbringing of the Nigerian children.

“Christian education can only thrive when those entrusted with teaching embody the values and virtues they aim to instill. Educators are not merely instructors. They are vessels of influence for raising not just scholars, but also godly and compassionate leaders for tomorrow,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello made the appeal in her lecture, delivered at the 4th Edition of Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye Annual Birthday Public Lecture, organised to commemorate the 77th birthday of Mummy Folu Adeboye, popularly called Mummy G.O the wife of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The lecture with the theme: “The Character and Personality of Educators on the Outcome of Christian Education,” was delivered at the RCCG Youth Centre, Redemption City, Mowe in Ogun State.

The Vice-Chancellor, who is also the Zonal Pastor in charge of RCCG Zone 9, Lagos Province 1, however, listed several challenges confronting Nigeria, as a nation, to include among others, lack of access to quality education and the prevalence of education that is devoid of godliness.

Olatunji-Bello, therefore, noted that the result of these challenges “is a generation with technical skills, but without a moral compass,” even as she cited the disturbing UNICEF and UNESCO statistics that over 10.5 million Nigerian children of school-age are out of the school system despite the government’s free and compulsory basic education policy.

“Worse still, those who are in school are often shaped by a system that values academic success over character development,” she lamented, adding that “education is increasingly secular, and fails to answer life’s most important question – what is the purpose of life – which answer, is to please God.”

While extolling the virtues of the celebrant, Prof OlatunjiBello described Mummy Folu Adeboye, as “an exceptional woman, a true Amazon for Christ, a symbol of godliness, humility and unwavering service to God and humanity.”

Quoting the Book of Proverbs 1:7; “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom,” the guest lecturer decried the relegation of spiritual and moral values in schools, pointing to rising societal ills such as cybercrime, corruption, and thuggery as evidences of the consequences.