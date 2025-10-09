LASU Urged To Establish Adequately Funded Research Mgt Office

The Lagos State University (LASU) and the Vice-Chancellor have been urged to establish a viable, robust, and adequately funded Research Management Office to coordinate research findings and develop a framework for feeding the outcomes into industrial inputs, marketable commodities and skills development.

The former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, made the call yesterday at the 7th Lagos State University Research and Innovation Fair, with the theme: “Promoting the Quadruple Helix Collaboration: Government, University, Industry and Community.”

According to the Senator, the Research Management Office should be a one-stop shop for the actualisation of the quadruple helix collaboration model for LASU, and will also provide an institutional framework for coordinating the different stakeholders in and outside of the university in research collaboration and application.