LASU Student, Two Others Die In Ogun Road Accident

Three persons, including a 26-year-old student of Lagos State University (LASU), Ademola Ayinla Timothy have reportedly died in an accident along Sagamu- Benin expressway.

The accidents involved a Lexus SUV with registration number BDG 979 HD, a Geon truck, marked LAR 730 XB, and a Toyota Sienna car.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Odutola disclosed that the accident occurred at 6.45 am before Babcock University junction along the highway.

She attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving on the part of the driver of the Lexus.

“The fatal accident occurred when the driver of the Lexus car drove recklessly and rammed into the moving truck, as a result, the Lexus sumalsulted.

“The third vehicle which is the Sienna hit the Lexus as well, trapping the Lexus and its occupants one Ademola Ayinla Timothy was rescued and rushed to the hospital, but did not make it.

“All affected and damaged vehicles have been evacuated and recovered to the Station”, Odutola said.

She lamented a surge in the cases of accidents in the state attributing it to human error, excess speed, and driving with faulty tyres.