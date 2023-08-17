LASU Student, 2 Others Die In Ogun Auto Crash

Three persons, including a 26-year-old student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ademola Ayinla Timothy have died in an auto accident on the Sagamu- Benin Expressway. The accidents involved a Lexus SUV with registration number BDG 979 HD, a Geon truck, marked LAR 730 XB and a Toyota Sienna car.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Odutola disclosed that the accident occurred at 6.45am before Babcock University junction along the highway.

She attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving on the part of the driver of the Lexus. “The fatal accident occurred when the driver of the Lexus car drove recklessly and rammed into the moving truck, as a result the Lexus summersaulted.

“The third vehicle which is the Sienna hit the Lexus as well, trapping the Lexus and its occupant, one Ademola Ayinla Timothy was rescued and rushed to the hospital, but did not make it.

“All affected and damaged vehicles have been evacuated and recovered to the station,” Odutola said. She lamented a surge in the cases of accidents in the state attributing it to human error, excess speed and driving with faulty tyres.