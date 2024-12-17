LASU Strike: Unions At Loggerheads With Govt, Varsity Over Salary Structure, Others

Share

STRIKE For the first time in almost 10 years, the peace and stability at Lagos State University (LASU) was last week disrupted due to ongoing indefinite strike declared by aggrieved staff unions that has paralysed academic and administrative activities, forcing the management to hurriedly direct the students to proceed on Christmas and New Year break

These are not the best of times for Lagos State University (LASU) students, workers and management, owing to the disruption of academic and administrative activities that for the first time in almost 10 years truncates the peaceful and stable calendar relished by the university over the years.

Following the ongoing indefinite strike declared by the university’s staff unions, the management was alleged to have hurriedly closed down the university and ordered the students to proceed on Christmas and New Year break.

The four staff unions, comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU); and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), are not happy and therefore at loggerheads with the state government and university management, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

Their major grouse are non harmonisation of salary disparity between members of staff of Lagos State University and those of other state government-owned tertiary institutions in the state; non-implementation of the New National Minimum Wage for our members in line with the relevant procedures and processes as approved by the National Minimum Wage Law (2024); and non-implementation of 25 per cent of the 35 per cent salary increase for all staff of tertiary institutions in Lagos State based on the agreement between the Federal Government and the staff unions in those institutions, which is expected to be domesticated in the state universities.

Piqued by the attitude of the authorities to their grievances, the unions under their Joint Action Committee (JAC), had on December 6, 2024, declared and embarked on an indefinite job boycott over some contentious issues, which they claimed the state government was not ready to address.

Now, the aggrieved workers, under their Joint Action Committee have threatened and vowed not suspend or call off the ongoing strike until all their demands were met and implemented by the Visitor to the university, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the university management led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olatunji-Bello.

They, however, condemned the attitude of the state government for allowing the matter to degenerate to this level, which they blamed on what the unions described as the poor approach and lack of the right political will on the part of the government to address their grievances without resorting to a logjam and disruption of academic and administrative activities.

According to the JAC, no members of the various unions would return to their duties or engage in any official activities on the institution campuses, as both academic and non-academic activities would remain paralysed until the government is ready to do the needful.

We wrote to the university management because we expected the issues to be resolved internally…

Workers’ grouse

At a press conference addressed last week at the SSANU Secretariat, Ojo main campus of the university, the JAC leadership of the four unions, represented by Prof Ibrahim Bakare, Chairman of ASUU-LASU and JAC Chairman; Oluwaseyi Lawal, Chairman of SSANU-LASU; Dr Olujimi Adejo of Chairman, NAATLASU and Obafemi Sanni, Chairman of NASU-LASU, the unions told journalists that there was no going back on the indefinite industrial action.

Addressing journalists, Bakare, who read the press statement on behalf of the unions, said at this stage there was the need for dialogue with the state government and the leadership of all the staff unions. He insisted that this has become necessary since the university management could not resolve the contentious issues.

These, he listed to include nonharmonisation of salary disparity between members of staff of Lagos State University and those of other state government-owned tertiary institutions of Lagos State; non implementation of the New National Minimum Wage for our members in line with the relevant procedures and processes as approved by the National Minimum Wage Law (2024); and non-implementation of 25 per cent of the 35 per cent salary increase for all staff of tertiary institutions in Lagos State based on the agreement between the Federal Government and the staff unions in those institutions, which is expected to be domesticated in the state universities.

According to the statement, the leadership of all the staff unions in the university must be invited to the negotiation table with the government for comprehensive deliberation on the modalities for the implementation of a new minimum wage for members based on a mutually-agreed template by both parties.

The JAC, which called for the implementation of a New Harmonised Salary Structure for the workers effective from December 2024 salary, said such new salary structure must eliminate all pay disparity between its members and staff of other stateowned tertiary institutions in the state.

As part of moves to address the grievances and restore sanity into the system, the leadership of the unions insisted on the implementation of 25 per cent of the 35 per cent salary increment for members effective from December 2024 salary, and that the relevant increment should be computed based on a new harmonised salary structure, and not on the current contentious salary structure.

Presenting the unions’ collective positions on the ongoing indefinite strike, which began after the close of work on Friday, December 6, 2024, the Chairman of JAC regretted that the discrepancies between LASU staff salary and other newly established state-owned universities had since been tabled before the state government, but that nothing had since been done in that direction despite the unions’ efforts.

When asked why it has taken the unions this long to call on the government to address the disparity in salary structure when it was introduced in the new universities, the unions said: “We have since tabled this before the government, but nothing had been done so far in that direction.

In fact, when we discovered the disparity in the salary structure we wrote to the government, but it was allowed to degenerate to this level because of the lackadaisical attitude of the government. Now, we believe there is an urgent need for the intervention by the government.”

Again, the unions are worried that the governor has reneged on his promise of 20 per cent salary increase to all Lagos State workers including staff of tertiary institutions as his electioneering campaign.

JAC expressed regrets that the governor after winning the election reneged on this promise as the salary increment was only done for civil servants in the ministries at Alausa Secretariat, leaving out workers in the state’s tertiary institutions.

Lamenting the worrisome living conditions of workers at LASU due to the poor salary structure in the face of the socio-economic hardship in the country, the unions said it is apparently impossible for its members to transport themselves to and from work.

“Before, the transport fare from Badagry to Ojo campus used to be below N1,000, it is now over N3,000 due to the high cost of fuel brought about by the removal of oil subsidy,” they added.

“This is unjust and miscarriage of justice,” JAC noted, saying the disparity in the salary structure in which staffers of other stateowned tertiary institutions are earning more than LASU workers in the same system, is obviously unacceptable and unhealthy to the spirit of collective bargaining of labour law.

The leadership of the unions, which recalled that the issue was brought before the management of the university, saying when it was obvious that this could not be resolved internally, we took it before the state government in line with the extant labour law.

JAC added: “We wrote to the university management because we expected the issues to be resolved internally, however that could not be done because the additional funds could not be borne by the management but only by the state government. The management engaged us at committee level, and then we have to take it to the government.”

Meanwhile, the aggrieved unions which have vowed not to return to work, said for the new salary structure to be implemented across board and to address the disparity, the university management would require additional funds running into several millions of naira to meet the payment implication.

But, speaking further on the matter, some sources within members of the junior workers, however, expressed displeasure with the leadership of their unions over what they described as “the manner with which they handled the issues during the press conference.” The irate junior workers accused the JAC leadership of lacking the right strength to face the government and university authorities in order to marshal necessary bites that will give meaning to their struggle or agitation.

The junior workers, majority of whom are members of NASU and NAAT, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the press conference, expressed their anger over what they described as “compromising attitude” of the leadership of JAC with the university management as revealed in their failure or refusal to speak truth to power.

“We are not happy and we are completely disappointed at the midway position the leadership of our unions has taken in getting our demands across to the government, management and the public. This is not what we expected at this press conference. Our leaders are not doing the right thing. We feel betrayed by what we have seen so far,” they fumed.

According to the embittered workers, the state government has asked the university management to supplement or provide any additional funds that would accrue from the implementation of the disparity and new salary structure, and that is what the university management is trying to abdicate.

“Rather than for JAC leadership to tell the press men the main thrust of the contentious issues about the agitation, they are merely beating about the bush, and failing to say the truth about the matter.

What is the essence of calling this media conference if the JAC leadership would only shy away from the main issue? The issue is mainly with the management of the university that is not ready to bear any anticipated cost implication or additional cost that would probably be brought about by the implementation of the new salary structure and disparity.

Management

But, when contacted on phone, the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations (CIPR), Mrs Oluwayemisi ThomasOnashile, dismissed the position and argument of the junior workers on the issue as wrong, untrue and incorrect.

According to her, that the state government has directed the university management to implement the disparity and new salary structure is unfounded and untrue, and therefore the university could not have been running away from the cost implications on the university, as no such directive was given, in the first instance, to the management.

However, Thomas-Onashile said the university management is attending to the workers’ industrial action and doing everything possible to resolve the issue so that the unions can call off the strike for normalcy to return to the campuses of the university.

Also, the Public Affairs Officer for the state Ministry of Tertiary Education, Mr Mahmud, when contacted on Saturday on the issue promised to get back to Our Correspondent but which he did not do until the time of filing this report.

Unions’ resolve

Meanwhile, the Chairman of ASUU-LASU and the JAC Chairman, Bakare, further lamented that the unions, in the cause of agitating for their legitimate demands from the state government, embraced the fundamental principles of collective bargaining and consensus building in order to prevent the industrial conflict from degenerating into a full-blown industrial action.

JAC described the salary disparity and non-implementation of the unions’ demands despite several letters to the state government and meetings with concerned stakeholders as unjust and miscarriage of justice.

It stated: “To this effect, we have written several letters to the governor; Commissioners for Tertiary Education, and Establishment & Training and other top government functionaries.

“In response to our letters and series of meetings with the concerned stakeholders, two committees were set up by the state government and the committees, as of today, have submitted their reports for approval of the governor.

“The leadership of JAC of all staff unions in Lagos State University has absolute confidence and trust in the magnanimity of His Excellency, Mr Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to expedite action on the approval of the recommendations of the committees with regard to our demands at the earliest possible time.

In a statement, titled: “The position of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of all staff unions in Lagos State University on the ongoing indefinite strike action,” he said the unions, under the platform of JAC, has also embraced consensus building in order not to upset the peace and stability enjoyed in the institutions for almost 10 years now.

The statement added: “The leadership of JAC of all staff unions in the university have absolute confidence and trust in the magnanimity of the Governor and Visitor to the university, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we appealed to him to expedite action on the approval of the recommendations of the committees.

“At this juncture, it is important to expressly state here the union’s demands that are awaiting the approval of Mr. Governor. The demands are implementation of a New Harmonised Salary Structure for our members effective from December 2024 salary; implementation of 25 per cent/35 per cent salary increment for our members effective from December 2024 salary.

“And again, the leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of all staff unions in Lagos State University must be invited to the negotiation table with the state government to deliberate on the modalities for the implementation of a new minimum wage for our members based on a mutuallyagreed template by both parties.”

However, the unions insisted that timely and immediate intervention of the governor on the lingering crisis would go a long way in saving the university from the current industrial action, even as the union said it is counting on the governor’s “Executive Approval” to accelerate the implementation of the unions’ demands for improved welfare of the entire staff union members of the university.

The statement was signed by Prof Ibrahim Bakare (Chairman) and Sylvester Idowu (Secretary) for ASUU-LASU; Oluwaseyi Lawal (Chairman) and Waheed Majekodunmi (Secretary) for SSANU-LASU; Dr Olujimi Adejo (Chairman) and Adewumi Fadiora (Secretary) for NAAT-LASU; as well as Obafemi Sanni (Chairman) and Muhammed Kelani (Secretary) for NASU-LASU), respectively.

Speaking on the next line of action, if invariably the unions’ demands were not met by the government and the university authorities, JAC, which expressed optimism and believe that the governor would address the demands, however, stated that should the contrary be the case, they will map out the next step or line of action to take. “Let get to the bridge before crossing it.

But, we will restrategise our agitation or struggle in the interest of all our members. We cannot continue to sacrifice the life of our members on the altar of poor welfare, or for the comfort of the management. Our members are really depressed over their poor welfare occasioned by the meagre salary they take home monthly in the face of the staggering reality of the challenging socio-economic hardship in the country,” the unions stated.

