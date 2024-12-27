LASU Staff Unions Suspend Indefinite Strike

Share

The indefinite strike declared by the four staff unions, under their Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Lagos State University (LASU) has been suspended.

The leadership and members of the staff unions, comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU);

and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), had on Friday, December 6, 2024, declared an indefinite strike, calling for implementation of their demands.

Part of the unions’ demands are non-harmonisation of salary disparity between members of staff of Lagos State University and those of other state government-owned tertiary institutions in the state; non-implementation of the New National Minimum Wage for our members in line with the relevant procedures and processes as approved by the National Minimum Wage Law (2024); and non-implementation of 25 per cent of the 35 per cent salary increase for all staff of tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the union in a statement issued on Wednesday, titled: Notice of suspension of the indefinite strike action by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of all the staff unions in Lagos State University, suspended the job boycott. The statement reads in part:

“The leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of all the staff unions in LASU, acting on behalf of all the members of staff of the university is hereby issuing this statement to inform the general public that the indefinite action embarked upon by our members has been suspended effective from December 23, through a successful motion at the Emergency Congressional meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) held at the MBA Auditorium, Ojo campus.”

