LASU Staff Begin Indefinite Strike

The staff unions at Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday declared an indefinite strike, effective immediately, over unresolved issues with the university management.

The Joint Action Committee — comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists — announced the decision in a letter dated July 31, 2025, addressed to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The notice was signed by ASUU-LASU Chairman and Secretary, Prof. Ibrahim A. Bakare and Sylvester O. Idowu, PhD respectively as well as SSANU-LASU Chairman and Secretary, Oluwaseyi Lawal and Waheed Majekodunmi respectively.

According to the statement all members of staff of the university and its affiliate campuses at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, and Lagos State University, Epe campus to withdraw their service and vacate their official duty posts with immediate effect.

The statement read, ‘’Sequel to the decision reached at the Emergency Congress of the Joint Action Committee of the Lagos State University Staff Unions (ASUU-LASU, SSANU-LASU, NAAT-LASU & NASU-LASU) that an INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION should commence effective from Thursday 31st July, 2025, we write to notify you that the indefinite strike action has COMMENCED in Lagos State University.

“The strike action will be in force INDEFINITELY until all the demands of Staff Members are met by the appropriate authorities.

“Consequently, all members of staff of the University and its affiliate Campuses (LASUCOM and LASU Epe Campus) are hereby DIRECTED to withdraw their services and vacate their official duty post with immediate effect.

“While we thank you for your kind gesture and support always, accept, please, the assurances of the Unions’ kindest regards.’’