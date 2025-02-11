LASU RTEAN Chapel Doles Out Scholarship To Outstanding Students

Share

Some outstanding students in the School of Transport and Logistics, Lagos State University (LASU), yesterday became recipients of the Annual Scholarship Scheme of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), LASU Chapel.

The six beneficiaries were each offered N100,000 as reward for their hard work and academic excellence, aimed at supporting their education.

The Scholarship was presented to them yesterday during the presentation of cheques, and award of recognition to some members of the university community at the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre, Ojo campus of the institution.

The University Chapel of RTEAN, which was instituted in 2021 by its Chairman, Mudashiru Eniafe, a 2016 graduate of LASU, is to promote the development of education and assist the students to actualise their life dream.

According to him, apart from the scholarship, the association also initiated a yearly free UTME Forms programme under which no fewer than 300 students from Iba and Ojo, LASU host communities benefit from yearly.

Describing the initiatives as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) instituted to give back to the community, Mudashiru recalled that since the formation of the association there have been no issues of cultism or criminal activities around LASU main gate on Ojo Road, once notorious for such henious acts.

