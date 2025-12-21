LASU Professor Appointed UNIUYO Acting Vice-Chancellor

A Professor of Transport Planning and Policy at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Samuel Gbadebo Odewumi, has been appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State.

Odewumi’s appointment was approved by the Federal Government and conveyed in a letter dated December 15, 2025, signed by the University Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Mrs. Blossom Okorie, following the approval of the Visitor to the university, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter read in part:

“Further to the approval of the Visitor to the University, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as communicated by the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, I write on behalf of the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University to convey your appointment as the Acting Vice-Chancellor, University of Uyo, Nigeria.”

According to the letter, the appointment takes effect immediately and will remain in force pending the completion of the process for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the university.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has congratulated Prof. Odewumi on his meritorious appointment, describing it as a recognition of his distinguished academic career, administrative competence, and outstanding contributions to scholarship.

She expressed confidence that Prof. Odewumi’s wealth of experience would significantly contribute to the growth, stability, and advancement of the University of Uyo, while wishing him a successful and impactful tenure.