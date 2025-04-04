LASU Produces 192 First-Class Graduates

Share

One hundred and ninety-two students of the Lagos State University (LASU) will graduate with first-class honours in its 28th Convocation fixed for April 10.

Vice-Chancellor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello said yesterday at a pre-convocation press conference 3,076 students bagged Second Class Upper, 4,397 graduated with Second Class Lower, with 990 to be awarded Third Class.

The professor said Nwosu Isioma Sybil from the Department of Biochemistry leading the pack with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) 4.93 points as the Overall Best-Graduating Student.

According to her, the school will confer honorary doctorate degrees on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman Buba Marwa and former Lagos State Deputy Governor Olufemi Pedro during the convocation.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunii Alausa, will deliver the convocation lecture, titled: “Patriots, Citizenship and National Ownership – The Imperative of Collective Responsibility for Nigeria’s Future,” while the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje will chair the lecture slated for April 8.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor added that one of the long serving and esteemed academic, Prof Joseph Abayomi Olagunju, will be elevated to the rank of Distinguished Professor.

According to Prof Olatunji-Bello, the duo of Marwa, former Military Governor of Lagos State and Otunba Pedro, are being recognised for their invaluable contributions to the development of the university and the nation at large.

