LASU, Partners Take Erasmus Scholarship Awareness To Students

Lagos State University (LASU) has stressed the importance of the Erasmus scholarship programme as one of the most successful and impactful models of academic and cultural exchange. This was part of the main thrust of a one-day intensive awareness programme, organised for penultimate and final year students of the university on Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Programmes.

The awareness programme was organised by the university’s Directorate of Linkages, Partnerships and Collaborations (DLPC) in collaboration with the Oceans Network, a non-governmental organisation.

With the theme: “Discovering Global Opportunities in the University,” the awareness programme was aimed at educating students on how to access fully-funded scholarships such as Erasmus+ and other EU-sponsored opportunities for undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate studies.

Speaking on the programme, which was held at the Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, Ojo main campus of LASU, the Director, Directorate of Linkages, Partnerships and Collaborations, Prof K. A. Akinyemi, in his opening remarks, reiterated that the Erasmus programme is one of the most successful and impactful models of academic and cultural exchange.

He stated that it has brought together thousands of students, scholars, and institutions across Europe and beyond to foster not just academic growth, but also empathy, innovation and mutual understanding.

Akinyemi, who further affirmed LASU’s active participation in the Erasmus programme, recalled that the scholarship has opened doors for student and staff exchange opportunities.

These experiences, the don stressed, would allow students to explore diverse educational environments and develop global competencies. Therefore, he encouraged students to take advantage of the Erasmus+ opportunities, even as he stated that the value gained from the programme transcends academic credits as it would be lifechanging.

In his keynote address, Prof Jimoh Saka of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences of the university, also stated that the mission of Erasmus Scholarship programme is to foster closer cooperation between universities and higher education institutions across Europe.

Thus, he highlighted that part of its aims is to promote a well-organised and integrated system of cross-border student exchange.

Saka, however, highlighted the significant impact Erasmus+ has had on students’ professional careers and on institutions’ internationalisation strategies, even as he reaffirmed LASU’s ongoing involvement and commitment to the programme.

While saying that Erasmus+ plays a crucial role in enhancing the international outlook of universities, he explained that most higher education institutions view the programme as an invaluable asset for strengthening their global presence.

He said: “The continued growth of the Erasmus+ programme, especially in terms of student participation, is promising, particularly with the increasing interest from African countries.

“Staff mobility, especially for teachers, is equally important. It promotes internationalisation by supporting student mobility and encouraging faculty to share the experience acquired abroad, whether through teaching, training, or research.”

