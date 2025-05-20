LASU, NAF Renew Partnership on Research, Technological Innovation, Others

Share

As part of efforts at strengthening Town and Gown relations, the management of Lagos State University (LASU) has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to renew and expand their strategic partnership on security and training.

The major activity of the event was the inauguration of a 10-member NAF-LASU Joint Research Committee, which was inaugurated by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, to reinforce their commitment to innovation, defence technology, and national development.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, while speaking at the event, described the document signing ceremony as a historic milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two institutions, which dates back to the original MoU signed in 2013 and renewed in 2018.

She, however, added that the latest agreement, which expired in 2023, has now been renewed following a high-level engagement between the leadership of the two institutions in October 2024.

The Vice-Chancellor said: “Today’s event is historic in the sense that apart from the signing of the MoU, we are also inaugurating the 10-member NAF-LASU Joint Research Committee between LASU and NAF. Lagos State University, a centre of academic excellence, is committed to impactful research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and national relevance.

“Therefore, partnering with the Nigerian Air Force, an institution known for its discipline, innovation, and excellence in defense technology aligns perfectly with our vision to be a globally competitive university that produces graduates, who are not only academically sound, but who are also solution-driven.”

Prof Olatunji-Bello affirmed that the new MoU would broaden the scope of the collaboration to include key disciplines such as Industrial and Systems Engineering, Electronic and Computer Engineering and core sciences including Mathematics, Physics and Biotechnology, among others, while introducing new focus areas in Transport and Logistics Management, reflecting the evolving strategic needs of Nigeria’s defence and academic sectors.

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, expressed satisfaction over the partnership, while urging members of the Joint Research Committee to serve with patriotism and dedication.

“Today’s inauguration is borne out of the need to strengthen our research capabilities to position us to solve security challenges facing the nation. I enjoin members to approach the task with the highest level of dedication and patriotism for the good of the country,” he said.

The Joint Committee is expected to drive collaborative projects, blending LASU’s academic capabilities with NAF’s operational insights to develop practical solutions for national security, technology innovation, and resilience against emerging threats.

