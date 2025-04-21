LASU Muslims Mourn Passing Of Pope Francis

Share

The Muslim Community of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday expressed shock over the passing of Pope Francis.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness.

Reacting to the passing of the pontiff in a statement issued on Monday, the Chief Imam of the LASU Muslim community, Prof. Amidu Sani, described the news as a rude shock.

The community described the pontiff as an iconic leader whose legacy of universal peace will be long remembered.

Sanni also noted the significance of the Pope’s final Easter Monday address, which focused on peace, love, and solidarity with the oppressed, particularly Palestinians in Gaza and those held hostage.

He urged that the Pope’s memory be honoured by reaffirming faith and commitment to improving life at all levels.

He also stressed the importance of addressing global tensions threatening peace in regions such as Africa, the Americas, and the Middle East.

“His loss is devastating, as he was an icon of peaceful religious coexistence and world peace.

“The Pope inspired hope for a new world order based on pluralism and the protection of the vulnerable, not brute force.

“The LASU Muslim community, along with the wider Muslim ummah, extend their condolences to the Catholic world and Christendom,” said Sanni.

