LASU Matriculates 14,893, Warns Against Cultism, Hooliganism

The Lagos State University (LASU) yesterday matriculated 14,893 students, with a vow to decisively deal with anyone found to be involved in cultism or any other vice. Vice-Chancellor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello said the new students must be respectful, law-abiding and serious with their studies.

The professor said: “It is with great pleasure and appreciation to Almighty God that I welcome everyone to the 2025-2026 matriculation ceremony for the newly-admitted students of our world-class university.

“As young men and women desirous of a brighter future, it is expected that you abide with the university’s rules and regulations and remain committed to your studies.

“Be regular in attending lectures, carry out all your assignments, shun deviant behaviours, avoid indecent dressing and carefully select your friends. Bad friends destroy good habits, and our university has zero tolerance for cultism.”