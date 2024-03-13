LASU Mathematics Alumni Give N300,000 to Brilliant Students

The Alumni of Mathematics Department, Lagos State University, have awarded N300,000 to five outstanding students of the department. The students have the best Grade Points Average in the 2022/2023 academic session. The sum was shared among the five students who were selected from first second and third years.

The alumni presented the cash to the students during an orientation programme for newly-admitted students in the department, on Tuesday at LASU, Ojo Campus. The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, thanked the alumni for the gesture, and charged the beneficiaries to see it as motivation to work harder. Olatunji-Bello was represented by Prof. Lawal Adigun, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU.

“The scholarship award will go a long way to encourage our brilliant students to continue to work hard and focus on their studies without distractions. “I also commended the department for exposing its students to their rights and responsibilities. “It is in the interest of the students to familiarise themselves with the students’ handbook and follow, strictly, the rules and regulations of their department, to have a hitch-free stay in the university.”