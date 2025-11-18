LASU Lecturer Calls For Teacher Retraining, Curriculum Redesign To Promote Maths Literacy

A Professor of Computational Mathematics at the Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Lagos State University (LASU), Moses Adebowale Akanbi, has called for teacher retraining, curriculum redesign and civic awareness to enhance and promote the development of mathematics literacy.

He, however, urged Lagos State and the Federal Government to support indigenous software development as the country must build its own numerical tools tailored for local needs and context, especially in education and health. He made the call while delivering the 114th LASU inaugural lecture, with the theme: The Nature of Error: Human Fallibility Versus Divine Infallibility in Computational Mathematics.”

He specifically called on both the state and federal government to incorporate Mathematical Modelling into public policy, stating that from urban planning to education forecasting and healthcare, decisionmaking must be informed by rigorous simulation and sensitivity analysis.

In his 136-page lecture, delivered at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, Ojo main campus of the institution, Akanbi said Mathematics today is the instrument by which the subtle and new phenomena of nature that we are discovering can be understood and coordinated into a unified whole. Explaining the role of Numerical Analysis, the Professor of Computational Mathematics, noted that numerical analysis has taken centre stage in addressing real-world problems that defy exact, symbolic solutions.

“It emerged as a necessity – to bridge the gap between mathematical ideas and the computational realities of modern science and engineering,” Akanbi stated, explaining further that the lecture is a journey through the world of mathematics, the structure of numerical approximation, and the fundamental tension between human limitation and divine perfection.

“Mathematics, especially in computational form, is the science of reaching but not arriving,” he noted, saying “human fallibility and divine fallibility is a journey that begins in Eden and ends in today’s digital simulation: from Adam’s error to algorithmic error, from ancient prophecy to predictive computation.”

lso, in his recommendations, the inaugural lecturer spoke of the urgent need to promote Mathematical Literacy in basic education, insisting that Mathematics should be taught in a language of reasoning, not just a subject to pass.

While saying human fallibility is seen in the numerical error of our computations, the bias in our models, and limitations of our assumption; he also stated that Divine infallibility is reflected in the precision of natural system, the unchanging laws of the universe, and the harmony of created order

. As part of his suggestions, he urged Lagos State University to strengthen Mathematical research capacity, saying it is imperative for the university to invest in research clusters on computational mathematics, especially in health, engineering, and climate applications.

He recommended: “LASU should establish a Centre for Numerical Modelling and Simulation, which can serve as a hub for interdisciplinary collaboration, postgraduate training, and consultancy services. “Lagos State University embeds ethical and philosophical components into STEM curricula, as students should learn not just how to calculate, but how to reflect on truth, purpose and the implications of their models.”