The Institute of Supervision and Leadership (ISL) Nigeria has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lagos State University Consult Limited (LASU Consult) for the development of leadership education in the country.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening leadership training for Nigerians wishing to develop and improve on their leadership and supervision skills in their areas of endeavours, particularly professionals with technical backgrounds, politicians, clerics, experienced staff of industries and those wishing to develop themselves so as to access promotions in their companies.

The technical cooperation agreement mandates both parties to jointly organise and deliver certificate and diploma programmes in leadership and supervision under the auspices of Lagos State University (LASU). The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at a ceremony held at the University’s Senate Chamber, Ojo, main campus of the state university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, supported by management staff signed for the university, while the ISL Nigeria, represented by the Acting President, Prof Kayode Bowale and the Registrar, Dr Funso Akinya supported by other members of the Institute’s Secretariat signed on behalf of the institute.

In her remarks, Prof Olatunji-Bello, who emphasised the importance of collaboration in advancing Nigeria’s leadership potentials, stated: “This partnership represents a strategic alliance in building capacity for governance and leadership. By uniting academic rigour with professional expertise, we are preparing leaders, who will drive meaningful change in society.”

To foster the partnership, the institute, however, conferred the tion with the institute, even as he described the honour as a call to greater service in leadership development.

The duo, according to the institute, will be formally decorated at the forthcoming ISL Membership Induction Ceremony, scheduled for October 11, 2025, at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The Acting President of ISL Nigeria, Prof Kayode Bowale, however, reaffirmed the institute’s vision to raise new cadres of leaders committed to integrity, innovation, and accountability, describing the collaboration as “a step towards institutionalizing leadership development in Nigeria.”

With the agreement, ISL Nigeria and LASU Consult are set to roll out their first batch of leadership training programmes before the end of the4 year. The initiative is expected to deliver practical, globally aligned training tailored to Nigeria’s leadership and governance needs.

The MoU is described as a milestone in leadership education in Nigeria, setting precedence for how academia and professional institutes could work together to shape the next generation of leaders.