LASU Hosts Int’l Conference On Community Psychology

The Lagos State University (LASU) is scheduled to host the 11th International Conference of Community Psychology (ICCP) between August 28 and September 7. Addressing a news conference yesterday, Vice-Chancellor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello said the programme would be held in three distinct phases.

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), the conference will bring about a paradigm shift in psychology’s approach to addressing Africa’s systemic human development challenges.

She described Community Psychology as a branch of psychology that focuses on the relationship between individuals and their social, cultural, economic, and physical environments.

The VC said: “Its primary goal is to promote well-being and positive change at community and societal levels, not merely at the individual level.

“It is an action-oriented discipline that applies research to address social injustice, mental health challenges, empowerment, and systemic inequalities by working collaboratively with communities as partners to develop sustainable solutions.”

Olatunji-Bello added: “ICCP 2026 has already received strong support, endorsement, and partnership from reputable professional bodies and institutions, including the Pan-African Psychology Union, Nigerian Psychological Association, Zimbabwe Psychological Association, Ghana Psychological Association, Psychological Society of South Africa, and Tanzanian Psychological Association.