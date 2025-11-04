LASU Don To Govt: Invest In Disease Monitoring, Surveillance To Curtail Infections

A Lagos State University (LASU) don has called on the Nigerian Government to adequately invest in disease monitoring, surveillance and control as this is crucial to minimising the myriads of infections that are now endemic in the country.

Prof Dauphin Dighitoghi Moro, a Professor of Microbiology (Medical Microbiology & Molecular Biology), Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, made the call while delivering the 113th inaugural lecture of the university. The theme of the lecture is “A Providential and Paradoxical Voyage into the Invisible World: Microorganisms as an Indispensable Friends and Unavoidable Enemies.”

Given alarming cases of infectious diseases in the country, the inaugural lecturer challenged the nation to frontally venture into the production of vaccines, rather than depending on imported vaccines from variants alien to our domestic infections by engaging medical microbiologists.

Besides, he urged the government at all levels to protect our environment against the careless and nonchalant attitude of industries and to empower regulatory agencies to ensure compliance by effecting penalties for breaches in Environmental Impact Assessment (EIAs). The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof Oseni Afisi, lauded the inaugural lecturer, and described the lecture as “deep and stimulating.”

She said Prof Moro has launched LASU and Ojo, host community of the state university to global reckoning this his Microbiology research. In his recommendations, Moro called on the government to declare a national emergency in our education sector, with provision of research grants to tertiary institutions for marketable research outcomes in order to fraternise the currently fragile relationship between town and gown.

This was as he urged Nigerian universities to give priority attention to Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) through proper funding, exposure and university grants, which would enhance economic, social and infrastructural development of the country with a view to boosting internally generated revenue (IGR).

Similarly, in his 84-page treatise, Moro spoke of the need for the establishment of Molecular Diagnostic Biology laboratories in universities for definitive diagnosis of communicable diseases which would also serve as a source of revenue. On future direction for research in Epidemiology, the inaugural lecturer stated:

“Future research in epidemiology, diagnosis, and AMR is quite bright, but must be pursued by adopting a comprehensive approach that addresses these problems head-on, as concerted attempts should be made towards mitigating the impact of AMR and promoting global health.” According to him, this could be done through epidemiological approach by strengthening global surveillance systems to track and monitor AMR using advanced technologies such as genomics, nanotechnology and machine learning.

Part of this, he added, is investigation of the drivers of AMR such as antibiotics misuse and overuse in both human and animal healthcare; development of region-specific strategies to address the challenges and needs of the different areas in the world. Also, for research in diagnosis, Moro spoke of development of rapid, accurate and cost-effective diagnostic tests for the identification of microbial pathogens and detection of antimicrobial resistance.

Others, he noted, include implementing point-of-care diagnostics to guide treatment decisions and minimise unnecessary antibiotics used by physicians, and proper applications of genomic diagnostics in the identification and characterisations of microbial pathogens. Moro, who stressed that microbes are indispensable friends, hinted that over several millennia of evolution, humans have developed an intimate and very complex relationship with the “World of Microorganisms.”

“Some of these microbes, generally called normal flora, make the human body their permanent home while others come to rest there temporarily but without harm. They perform special functions by occupying specific niches in and on our body surfaces by warding off pathogens and simultaneously amplifying the effectiveness of our immune system,” he explained.

Life itself, he pointed out, would therefore be meaningless where these advantages derivable only from microbes are unavailable, stating that the substantial threat posed to man and public health by multiple drug resistant microbes may result in several epidemics and pandemics, with attendant high death rates and usual economic catastrophic, such as bubonic plague, measles and quite lately the COVID-19 pandemic. Moro, however, disclosed that man in his genuine attempts at eradicating microbial diseases has made positive attempts at controlling and preventing most infections by production and use of vaccines.

“Nano particles are a potential tool to combat multidrug resistant bacteria, targeting specific microbial pathogens,” he added, saying proper use of antimicrobial agents in man and animals, with antimicrobial stewardship may greatly reduce the spread of antimicrobial resistance, promote responsible antibiotic use, monitor resistance patterns and develop effective treatment guidelines for communicable diseases globally.