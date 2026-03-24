LASU Don Raises Concerns Over Rising Death From Asthma, Seeks Awareness, Campaign

A Professor of Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) at the Department of Medicine, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Prof Olufunke Olayinka Adeyeye, has said that death from asthma is of serious concern because many of these are preventable.

The lecturer, who said there is limited data on Asthma Mortality in Nigeria, noted that globally Asthma contributes less than one per cent of all deaths in most countries worldwide contributing about 1,000 deaths daily.

Prof Adeyeye disclosed this while delivering the 118th inaugural lecture of the university, titled: “Breath in Bondage: Breaking the Yoke of Asthma with Knowledge and Action.” The inaugural lecturer, who described Asthma as a chronic respiratory condition that inflames and narrows the airways, making breathing difficult for millions of people around the world, stated that the lecture provided important insights into tackling this condition through knowledge and action.

The lecture, which highlighted that the burden of Asthma in Nigeria is hidden in the quiet suffering of many undiagnosed sufferers, noted that those diagnosed may have significant comorbidities requiring treatment, while there is a lot of ignorance about asthma both by health care professionals and the public.

Worried by the prevalence of the disease, Prof Adeyeye, therefore, said the evidence shared in the lecture underscores the urgent need to act decisively against the burden of asthma in Nigeria, as even as she proposed the following actionable recommendations for different stakeholders.

In her recommendations for the government and policymakers, the inaugural lecturer said there is a need to integrate asthma care into the National Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) strategy. Hence, she called for the need to make essential asthma medications especially inhaled corticosteroids not only to be listed in national drug formularies, but also subsidised and made readily available for patients, and not only as a document, but to be truly implemented.

According to her, NCD prevention and control include population wide interventions to reduce risk factor exposure, individual approaches to modify risk factors for high-risk individuals, and treatment of NCDs.

“Investing in better management of NCDs is critical, and management of NCDs include detecting, screening and treating these diseases, and providing access to care for people in need,” she added, saying there is the need to implement the WHO Package Of Essential NonCommunicable (PEN) disease interventions for primary health care.

Besides, she spoke of the need to improve access to diagnosis and with ready availability of tools such as peak flow meters, spirometers, FeNO machine and other tools for Biomarkers of inflammation among others.

As part of the recommendations, Prof Adeyeye suggested the need to establish school-based asthma programmes, which according to her could not be over emphasised, to include screening for asthma on enrolment, training teachers and caregivers on asthma emergency preparedness, asthma action plans, asthma schoolfriendly policies and education to avoid stigmatisation.

“The government should support postgraduate training and research in pulmonology, where we presently have few trainees and encourage operational and translational research on asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases focusing on locally relevant interventions. “More advocacy and interventions at improving air quality both indoor and outdoor (clean fuel for domestic use, emission control for vehicles and factories, advocacy on tobacco use, among others,” she said.

Towards this end, the inaugural lecturer insisted that there was a need to enforce environmental regulations to reduce air pollution, particularly around schools and residential areas. For healthcare institutions, Prof Adeyeye recommended the need to train and retrain healthcare workers at all levels, particularly general practitioners, nurses, and community health officers in the diagnosis and management of asthma within the community