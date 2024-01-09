LASU don, Anetekhai, bids varsity farewell, urges staff to be united

After attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, Distinguished Professor Martins Agenuma Anetekhai of Lagos State University (LASU) has bade the university farewell. As part of activities celebrating his retirement, Anetekhai delivered a valedictory lecture, titled: “Aquapreneurship: The Pathway to Sustainable Marine and Blue Economy,” which was held at the 3-in-1 Building, Faculty of Education, Ojo Campus, In his 52-page lecture, which focused extensively on the making of a Distinguished Professor; continental town and gown services; aquapreneurship and aquapreneurs; aquapreneurship development; marine and blue economy in Nigeria; the way forward; policy framework and reform strategy; fisheries and aquaculture value chain downstream; environment value chain; swot analysis of marine and blue economy in Nigeria; Prof Anetekhai also discussed the implementation strategy for marine and blue economy; government role in sustainable development of marine and blue economy; private sector, public-private sector and civil society roles in the sustainable development of marine and blue economy; the role of marine and blue economy in addressing Nigeria’s unemployment; monitoring and evaluation of marine and blue economy.

He, however, recommended, among other things, that the marine and blue economy, a recent creation in the country, must be guided by a well-informed and allinclusive policy framework and implementation strategies. He added that entrepreneurship must be developed in the upstream, midstream, and downstream of the marine and blue economy value chain with frictionless, intentionally competitive, and well-articulated start-up funding. While noting that successful implementation requires adequate funding, capacity building, and a strong political environment, the don insisted that monitoring and evaluation must begin right from inception and should be continuously done throughout the life of the administration and beyond. He, therefore, counselled members of the university community to remain united and work for the continued growth, development and progress of the university. In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, described Distinguished Professor Anetekhai as “a man of history, who is making history on his historic day.”