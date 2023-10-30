LASU debunks reports on delay in HND conversion

Lagos State University (LASU) has debunked a report alleging that it has yet to graduate students converting from Higher National Diploma (HND) to Bachelor’s Degree since 2020 in spite of huge sums they paid. Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Mrs Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, said the report was published by an online platform and entitled: “Despite paying more than half a million Naira, LASU HND conversion students have not graduated since 2020”. In a statement she issued yesterday in Lagos, Thomas-Onashile said that the report was fraught with lies and half-truth.

The coordinator said that the report appeared like a calculated attempt to smear the image of the university. “As a responsible institution, we consider it necessary, therefore, to provide the true position so that falsehood may not prevail over truth. “The HND/B.Sc conversion programme, which is a programme designed for two academic sessions, commenced at the university in 2020. “Therefore, it could not have been possible for the university to graduate the newly-admitted students in the same year of entry – 2020, as reflected in the headline.”