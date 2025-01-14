LASU Centre Equips Students With Employability Skills

Share

As part of efforts to prepare and position its graduates for the saturated world of work, the Lagos State University Career Development Centre (LCDC) has trained and equipped the students with relevant employability and soft skills needed to properly fit for employment.

The one-day Stakeholders’ Interactive Training on Employability Skills for Students was held at the LASU Academic Resource and Conference Centre, Ojo, main campus of the university.

The theme of the programme is “Stakeholders’ Interactive Training on Employability Skills.” According to the organisers of the training, the primary objective and motive of the training was to equip the students, who are prospective job seekers with employability and soft skills relevant to support their career growth and success.

Welcoming participants to the training session, the Director of LASU Career Development Centre, Prof Stella Durowoju, however, stressed the importance of the need for students to acquire and have the required soft skills in order to fit properly into the jobs they desire.

She also noted that the training is aimed at equipping and providing the students with actionable strategies to prepare them for excellence in their chosen fields and employment.

The one-day training, however, covered various critical topics, which include Employability Skills, Mental State and Career Path, Job Search Techniques and Networking, Counselling for Students with Disabilities, and Career Readiness.

Experts and facilitators at the training programme, include the Deputy Director of LCDC, Dr Medinat Osundiya; Assistant Director of the Centre, Dr Kafayat Ajelara; Director, Directorate of Staff Welfare Training and Development and former Registrar of the university, Mr Akinwunmi Oladapo Lewis; Head, Counselling and Career Unit, Dr Joseph Ayeni; and Professor Deborah Adewuyi; as well as Dr Rasheed Azeez and Dr Tijani Akapo, the Assistant Directors of LCDC.

