LASU Centre Equips Staff With Relevant Skills In Contemporary Practice, Professionalism

It was time last week for the Centre for Information and Public Relations (CIPR), Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos to boost staff capacity and skills in professionalism, commitment and confidence to align with best practices and vision of the university.

The one-day in-house training session, organised by the Centre at the CIPR Media Room, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, Ojo main campus of the institution, focused majorly on event anchoring, skill development, among others.

The training, according to the Centre’s Deputy Registrar/ Coordinator, Mrs Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, was aimed at enhancing staff confidence, delivery, and professionalism in anchoring public, academic, and corporate events in line with the CIPR’s commitment to continuous capacity building and skills development.

In her remarks, she underscored the importance of capacity building of the Centre’s staff for effective event anchoring in public relations practice, and encouraged the staff members to take advantage of the training to sharpen their communication skills and improve their on-stage presence.

Meanwhile, in the training session, the resource person/ facilitator and Chief Public Relations Officer and Head, Media Relations Unit, Mr Olaniyi Jeariogbe, described event anchoring as the backbone of any successful programme, explaining further that the Anchor serves as the face, voice, and connective thread of the event.

He further underlined the need for thorough preparation, proper scripting, rehearsal, time management, and confident stage presence, adding that Anchors must also be flexible and emotionally intelligent enough to handle unexpected situations.

Jeariogbe, while sharing prac- tical tips on audience engagement, smooth transitions, getting names and titles right, insisted on technical checks and ending events strongly, even as he also drew from real-life experiences to guide participants on overcoming stage fright, maintaining composure, and projecting confidence while anchoring events of varying scales.

The session was highly interactive, as trainees/staff of the unit made insightful comments, contributions, and shared personal experiences from past events, as well as sought clarification on specific anchoring challenges and technicalities.